Software-defined Networking (SDN) Controller Market to reach USD USD 6.89 billion by 2029
The report finds that the market will be growing with CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2029LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controller industry is a rapidly evolving sector within the networking and telecommunications field. SDN controllers are software applications or platforms that manage and orchestrate the behavior of SDN-enabled network devices, such as switches and routers. They provide a centralized control and management plane for software-defined networks, enabling administrators to programmatically configure, monitor, and control network behavior.
The global Software-defined Networking (SDN) Controller market size is projected to grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2022 to USD 6.89 billion in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2029.
There are several reasons for the growth of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controller industry. Here are some key factors contributing to its expansion:
Network Programmability and Automation: SDN controllers enable network programmability, allowing administrators to configure and manage network behavior through software interfaces and APIs. This programmability enables the automation of network operations, simplifies management tasks, and reduces manual configuration errors. As organizations strive for more agile and efficient network operations, the demand for SDN controllers has increased.
Centralized Network Control: SDN controllers provide centralized control and management of network devices. They offer a single point of control for configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting the network infrastructure. This centralized control simplifies network management, enhances visibility, and allows for dynamic adaptation to changing network requirements.
Flexibility and Scalability: SDN controllers offer flexibility in network design and deployment. They decouple the control plane from the data plane, allowing network administrators to centrally define network behavior and policies. This flexibility enables the creation of virtual networks, network slicing, and the ability to adapt the network to meet changing business needs rapidly. SDN controllers also provide scalability, allowing networks to grow and accommodate increasing demands without requiring significant hardware upgrades.
Cost Savings and Efficiency: SDN controllers bring cost savings by using commodity networking hardware, known as white box switches, which are typically more cost-effective than proprietary networking equipment. SDN also reduces operational costs through automation, simplifying management tasks, and streamlining network provisioning. By abstracting network control, SDN controllers enable efficient resource utilization and optimize network traffic flows, leading to improved performance and reduced infrastructure costs.
Integration with Cloud and Virtualization Technologies: SDN controllers align well with cloud computing and virtualization technologies. They enable dynamic network provisioning and policy enforcement in virtualized environments, allowing networks to adapt to the changing needs of cloud-based applications and services. SDN controllers facilitate seamless integration between physical and virtual networks, providing a unified management framework.
Open Standards and Collaboration: The SDN Controller industry benefits from adopting open standards and collaboration among vendors, organizations, and the open-source community. Initiatives like OpenDaylight and ONOS foster innovation, interoperability, and compatibility among SDN solutions. Open standards encourage vendor-neutral environments, avoid vendor lock-in, and provide customers with a broader choice of SDN controller options.
The report covers the following market segment:
by type
>Open SDN
>SDN Via API
>SDN Via Overlay
Segmentation by application
>Enterprises
>Cloud Service Providers
>Telecommunications Service Providers
>Others
The companies profiled below have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
>Cisco
>Juniper Networks
>VMware
>Nokia
>Big Switch Networks
>Cumulus Networks
>Hewlett Packard Enterprise
>Nuage Networks
>Pica8
