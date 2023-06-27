Cogmento CRM integrates Zapier

CRM powered by verifiable credentials and Zapier

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a business CRM software provider powered by verifiable credentials, announced the open beta release of Zapier integration today. Cogmento's customizable CRM with verifiable credentials management (VCM) can now extend to just about any application using Zapier, enabling more functionality than any other CRM provider with a complete workflow of verifiable credentials now extended to any Zapier integration.

Cogmento's flexible CRM data platform lets businesses automate their data workflows in sales, marketing, and customer support and externally using verifiable credentials, verification, and presentation tools. Cogmento's free Zapier integration allows firms to flow data to and from other sources to Cogmento's CRM. With the addition of Cogmento's integration with Microsoft Authenticator, a common workplace app, any business can easily connect any business data source or system to enable verifiable credentials on any platform. With integrated two-way Zapier functionality, start-ups using any one of over 3,000 apps can transfer data and trigger "Zaps" across the apps and Cogmento's CRM CRM powered by verifiable credentials for free.

Zapier integration makes it easy for any business to take advantage of the power of verifiable credentials today, such as sending VCs in an email and SMS campaign or registering customers for a loyalty card using a digital wallet, with little or no cost. Cogmento delivers next-generation CRM powered by verifiable credentials in a powerful SaaS management system.

