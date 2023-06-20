Cogmento Verifiable Credentials Management Launches with Microsoft Entra

Verifiable Credentials Management

Now developers can quickly build verifiable credentials and CRM business applications

Cogmento's free CRM product includes the VCM feature, verifiable credentials management, which allows anyone to quickly model and publish verifiable credentials without any code and cost. ” — Eric Stone

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a global leader in CRM, today announced its application fully supports Microsoft Verified ID and Microsoft Entra, and the Microsoft Authenticator application. Now anyone can use verified credentials and corporate data with our free CRM platform and VCM, our verifiable credentials management platform that works with Microsoft Entra.

Cogmento's CRM powered by verifiable credentials is a breakthrough technology that enables all of the CRM's data with credential-level security and control of any data, not just identity. A diamond dealer is issuing digital certificates with Cogmento, allowing their customers to get a certificate that shows up in their digital wallet. While many software providers are focused on identity management, Cogmento has been building a higher-level application platform based on verifiable credentials and our CRM core, allowing any corporate data or relationship to generate and control workflows with a simple-to-use interface.

Cogmento invites developers interested in Self-Sovereign identity and verifiable credentials can use the Cogmento CRM data platform to model and publish verifiable credentials using the Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft Entra, and Cogmento, with zero cost. Cogmento's free CRM product includes the VCM feature, verifiable credentials management, which allows anyone to quickly model and publish verifiable credentials without any code and cost. Sign up at Cogmento.com and try Verifiable Credential Management today.