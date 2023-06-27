Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $1.1 Million in Research and Development Projects in Core Sectors

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2023

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing over $1.1 million in four industry-led research and development (R&D) projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).

SAIF supports commercialization of game-changing innovations in the province's core economic sectors, while the AGF operates in parallel to accelerate the commercialization of novel agricultural technologies.

"Saskatchewan companies continue to provide innovative solutions to industry-specific challenges," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Programs such as SAIF and AGF help leverage the province's technology resources and accelerate both job creation and economic growth."

The intake period for both programs takes place twice per year. For the fall 2022 intake, SAIF and AGF funding will support four innovative companies as they accelerate their R&D projects and commercialization efforts. These include:

RAYHAWK Technologies Inc. - Developing an autonomous railcar lid opening system to improve worker safety ($450,000).

Prairie Clean Energy - Developing a technically viable pathway in Saskatchewan for producing and using flax straw pellets as industrial biomass fuel ($180,000).

Super GeoAI Technology Inc. - Developing a mobile application capable of automating quantification and assessment of wheat heads and kernels using artificial intelligence and smart phone images ($200,000).

Kvale Informatics Consulting Ltd. (formerly Mera Development Corp.) - Developing a data platform between grain farmers and processors, providing a single-point-of-access to information related to grain production, storage and processing ($300,000).

Since 2012, SAIF has committed over $14 million in 56 projects, resulting in over $50 million in private investment and $150 million in post-project investment. Similarly, since AGF launched in 2020, the program has invested over $3.5 million in 20 projects, resulting in over $17 million in private investment and $17.5 million in post-project investment.

For more information about SAIF and AGF, visit www.innovationsask.ca.

