Saskatchewan Proclaims Provincial HIV Testing Day

Get tested. Know Your HIV Status.

Saskatchewan has proclaimed June 27 as the Provincial Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing Day, which coincides with the annual National HIV Testing Day in Canada.

"Knowing your status is the most powerful information you have for reducing the spread of HIV," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are proud to align with National HIV Testing Day, to raise awareness around the importance of getting tested and to reduce the stigma associated with HIV."

According to the Canadian AIDS Society, 1 in 5 Canadians living with HIV are unaware that they are HIV-positive. When HIV is diagnosed and treated early, people can live longer and healthier lives. Knowing if you have HIV also allows you to take precautions against spreading the virus to others.

Individuals should consider frequent HIV testing if they are sexually active, sharing drug use equipment or pregnant.

Saskatchewan residents can get an HIV test through their physician, nurse practitioner, local public health office, community-based organization or testing clinic. Testing is free, confidential and available across the province.

"It is vital to be able to provide a variety of testing approaches to help people overcome some of the perceived barriers to testing," AIDS Programs South Saskatchewan Inc. Executive Director Shiny Mary Varghese said. "HIV testing, early diagnosis and seeking care are crucial to reducing the transmission of HIV in Saskatchewan."

Information about HIV and testing, including testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/hiv and www.skhiv.ca.

Information on HIV is also available at HealthLine 811.

