Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Fredric Haberman Named 2023 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified dermatologist Dr. Fredric Haberman of the Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Fredric Haberman of the Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center for 2023. Dr. Haberman is an internationally recognized leader in both the academic and clinical fields of cosmetic surgery and dermatology.
In practice for more than 30 years, Dr. Haberman has contributed to the advancement of health and beauty while maintaining a solid commitment to the modern practice of medicine.
Board certified in dermatology, Dr. Haberman earned his Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from Boston University, and his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He completed his residency training in dermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in New York. Following the completion of his residency, Dr. Haberman maintained a faculty appointment at the medical college as well as clinical privileges at several major hospitals.
Dr. Haberman has traveled the world as a leading expert in the management of sun-damaged skin and the preservation of youthful and healthy appearances. As the author of the best-selling books “Your Skin” and “The Doctor’s Beauty Hotline” as well as a frequent contributor to numerous magazines and journals, he has shared his vast knowledge with people all over the country.
In recent years, Dr. Haberman has been influential in the advancement of skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments. He has worked with a number of leading cosmetics and healthcare companies as a lecturer and clinical consultant on various products, which include skin-fillers, lasers and BOTOX Cosmetic.
Throughout his career, Dr. Haberman has remained committed to providing each of his patients with personalized care. His compassion and genuine concern for the well being of others is the cornerstone of his practice.
Dr. Haberman’s offices are conveniently located in northern New Jersey and New York City. Appointments are available for beauty consultation, cosmetic surgery, dermatology and dermatological surgery.
