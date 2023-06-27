Sarabia appointed assistant commissioner for health improvement

News Release

June 27, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today announced the appointment of Maria Sarabia as the new assistant commissioner for the department’s health improvement bureau. Sarabia assumes the post held by Mary Manning prior to her retirement earlier this year.

In her new role as assistant commissioner, Sarabia will oversee the department’s Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Division, Community Health Division as well as the Child and Family Health Division. She will start her new role on July 19.

Sarabia previously served as the director of aging and disability services for Ramsey County’s Home and Community Based Services, where she directed operations and service delivery, helping adults, children and elders with disabilities access health care services. Prior to that role, she served in several other roles with the county including the Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health Department. She also served in the county’s Human Resources Department as manager of diversity, inclusion and organizational development. In that role she had led operational management of employee engagement activities and the county’s learning management system.

Prior to her county employment, she served at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Minneapolis Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She earned an undergraduate degree at Northeastern Illinois’ College of Education, and a master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said Sarabia’s wealth of experience at multiple levels of public service make her particularly valuable as the agency emerges from three years of crisis response and seeks to strengthen external partnerships and sharpen focus on long-term public health challenges.

“We’re excited to add Maria and her skillset to our team at MDH,” Commissioner Cunningham said. “She has a long track record of connecting with stakeholders in a variety of contexts and finding common ground that is necessary for real and lasting progress on the many stubborn health issues facing Minnesotans.”

“Joining MDH at this time, presents many opportunities for collaborative innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen our public health system,” Sarabia said. “Improving the health and well-being for all, to have better health outcomes for individuals, families and communities across the state - is a precious duty.”

