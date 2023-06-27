New Benchtop Laser Welder Meets Power Demands at Budget Pricing
The Orion LZR ECO 160 is a budget friendly benchtop laser welder packing up to 160 Joules of energy and plenty of features.
Sunstone Engineering introduced the new Orion LZR ECO 160 benchtop laser welder that meets consumer demand for more power yet priced to meet any budget.
There is a growing demand for economy laser welders to provide more power and Sunstone is in a perfect position to fill that need.
The Orion LZR ECO 160 is a new addition to the Orion line of LZR benchtop laser welders, providing customers with up to 160 Joules of energy at a budget-friendly price. Competitively, the LZR ECO 160 provides more digitally controlled adjustment settings and is more precise than other welders in the same price range. And with its compact design, the LZR ECO 160 has a smaller footprint and requires less bench space.
“For our customers who admire Orion laser welders for their digital precision and premium quality but have a limited budget, the LZR ECO 160 is a perfect fit,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “There is a growing demand for economy laser welders to provide more power and Sunstone is in a perfect position to fill that need.”
The LZR ECO 160’s features set the welder apart from other economy benchtop laser welders, such as digital motorized spot size adjustment for improved precision. Additionally, a 7” digital touchscreen display, the largest in the economy class, simplifies energy control and new operator training. A large opening to a spacious work chamber makes it easy to work on nearly any work piece without hinderance. The LZR ECO 160 is argon-ready, is equipped with a hassle-free, low maintenance water cooling system, premium 10x optics, and can be purchased with a motorized pedestal for quick vertical positioning for optimum ergonomic working conditions.
With the introduction of the Orion LZR ECO 160, Sunstone now offers three laser welders in its economy line. The LZR ECO 35 has the same features as the LZR ECO 160 but with less power. The Dado, a compact laser welder with providing up to 15 Joules, rounds out the economy line.
On the premium line, Sunstone offers the Orion LZR series available in four different power models: 80, 160, 200, and 240. The premium line of Orion benchtop laser welders sport 180° openings to the work chamber, the ability to drop the floor of the work chamber, Leica 10x optics, built-in HD camera with HDMI output, and extra-large touchscreen interface.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
