CoryWest Media Celebrates 33 Years as a Pioneering Digital Marketing Communications and PR Transformer
Barbara Rozgonyi, an international marketing trends keynote speakers, presents ways to attract attention, build brands, and click with clients.
Creating business for business since 1990, CoryWest Media crafts innovative digital marketing strategies, sales training programs, and CMO startup partnerships.
We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their confidence, trust, and commitment. Together, we deliver exceptional results, build lasting relationships, and celebrate new business growth.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoryWest Media, LLC, a leading digital marketing consulting firm founded by Barbara Rozgonyi, is delighted to announce its 33rd anniversary. Over three decades, the innovative digital marketing PR consulting firm continues to emerge as a trailblazer, designing strategic solutions and delivering creative results for clients in an array of industries and sizes. To interview Barbara Rozgonyi about tracking marketing trends, growing a small business, or ideas for CMOS, entrepreneurs, and startups, visit https://corywestmedia.com/contact.
In a bold move to pursue her passion for creativity and work-life balance, Barbara Rozgonyi resigned from her successful role as a national sales trainer for Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 1990. She established CoryWest, named as an homage to her mother and grandmother, Audrey Marie Cory and Verna Opal West as a home-based woman-owned marketing communications firm. With humble beginnings as a fledgling startup, today CoryWest Media stands as a testament to its founder's curiosity and dedication to creative innovation and communication excellence.
Reflecting on this milestone, founder Barbara Rozgonyi commented, "We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their collaborative commitment to innovation. Together, we deliver exceptional results, build lasting relationships, and celebrate new business growth."
A renowned thought leader, influencer, and keynote speaker, Barbara Rozgonyi, is the driving force behind CoryWest Media's success. Her expertise in personal branding, social media, and digital strategies positions the firm as a trusted advisor to businesses across various sectors.
CoryWest Media’s client roster includes collaboration with small businesses and industry giants, including Boston Scientific, Bosch Tools North America, Sears, HuFriedy Group, Joint Commission, MDRT, and McDonald's. With a pioneering WIRED PR in 4D consulting and training framework, CoryWest Media seamlessly integrates social media, content marketing, and public relations, propelling clients toward higher goals.
As the firm celebrates 33 years of groundbreaking accomplishments, CoryWest Media reaffirms its dedication to driving business growth, fostering enduring client relationships, and delivering innovative creative solutions with strategic coaching, consulting, and training programs.
Fractional CMO or Board Member Services: marketing audits, team leadership, board facilitation, AI, CRM, and data marketing tech tools with budget guidance, visionary perspective, and empowering strategies for growth.
LinkedIn Strategy Consulting Services: employer branding, corporate reputation management, company page strategy, executive leadership branding, sales team training, HR team training, on-demand online courses, and annual upgrade programs. AI, CRM, and data LinkedIn marketing tech tools with budget guidance.
Brand Consulting Services: personas and personality audits and designs, reputation audits and management for personal brands, employer brands, and community brands. AI, CRM, and data multichannel marketing tech tools.
Digital Marketing Consulting Services: 4D marketing maps, digital DNA footprints, dynamic content playbooks, direct contact guides, and data measurement systems to give you the rules of the game, no matter what game we’re playing. generative AI, CRM, websites, and digital marketing data tech tools.
Social Media Strategy Consulting Services: social media audits, monthly social media monitoring, targeted influencer marketing, social media competitive flyovers. generative AI, ChatGPT, machine learning, CRM, and social media marketing data tech tools with budget guidance.
Podcast Consulting Services: podcast strategy, show design, success scripts, sponsor outreach, event podcast hosting, podcast guest, podcast PR. AI, CRM, and podcast data marketing tech tools.
Social Selling Training Programs: core components in 4D, lead generation on LinkedIn, personal branding, employer branding, employee engagement, sales enablement, and customer experience in a hybrid, interactive academy that engages, educates, and empowers.
About CoryWest Media
Attract attention. Build brands. Click with communities.
Founded by Barbara Rozgonyi in 1990, CoryWest Media creates business for business and motivates action for nonprofits with strategic consulting and training programs that merge digital marketing, social media, and public relations to achieve greater personal and business goals.
