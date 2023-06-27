Submit Release
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities Hosts Successful Women's Empowerment Event in Collaboration with Clare|Matrix

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) proudly sponsored a highly successful women's empowerment event in collaboration with Clare|Matrix. The event brought together women volunteers from LATLC and women residents of Clare|Matrix. Photo credit: Billy Baque/LATLC

LATLC & Clare|Matrix hosted a Women's Empowerment Event on June 24, uplifting women through strength and resilience activities.

The women's empowerment event allowed us to come together, support one another, and foster a sense of strength and resilience.”
— Karina Lallande, 2023 LATLC President
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) proudly sponsored a highly successful women's empowerment event in collaboration with Clare|Matrix on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event brought together women volunteers from LATLC and women residents of Clare|Matrix, aiming to inspire and uplift through various engaging activities.

Clare|Matrix, a remarkable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals and families affected by alcohol, substance use, and behavioral health issues, provides proven and effective treatment, education, research, and training. The event served as a platform to support the participants and highlight the impactful work of Clare|Matrix.

Women volunteers from LATLC joined the women residing at the Clare|Matrix residential facilities in Santa Monica for a day filled with empowerment activities. Two groups were formed simultaneously, with one participating in a self-defense class and the other creating vision boards. The groups then switched, ensuring everyone had the opportunity to engage in both activities and share in the empowering experience.

LATLC President, Karina Lallande, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are honored to collaborate with Clare|Matrix and contribute to this meaningful cause. The women's empowerment event allowed us to come together, support one another, and foster a sense of strength and resilience. It was truly inspiring to witness the positive impact we can create when we unite for a common purpose."

The event took place at Clover Park, located at 2600 Ocean Park (Area #1), Santa Monica 90405, from 10:00 AM to 2:45 PM. In addition to the engaging activities, LATLC also provided lunch to both the residents and volunteers, further fostering a sense of community and solidarity.

Clare|Matrix, formed by the merger of CLARE Foundation and The Matrix Institute on Addictions in 2018, brings together over 80 years of combined experience in the field of recovery from substance use. Their comprehensive approach combines 24-hour residential treatment and a range of outpatient programs that integrate the Twelve Step principles, The Matrix Model, and other evidence-based approaches tailored to each person's unique needs and circumstances.

LATLC has been a staunch supporter of Clare|Matrix since 2021, and this event marked their first live, outdoor event (following a virtual event in 2021 and an in-person, indoor event in 2022). By combining their resources and expertise, both organizations aim to amplify their impact and contribute to the well-being and empowerment of women in the community.

For more information about Clare|Matrix, please visit their website at https://www.clarematrix.org/. To learn more about future volunteer events organized by LATLC, please visit https://www.latlc.org/volunteer-events/. For any additional inquiries, please contact Lissa Johnson at 844-44-LATLC or lissa@latlc.org.

About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC):
LATLC is a nonprofit organization composed of trial lawyers committed to making a positive impact in the Los Angeles community. Through fundraising events, community outreach programs, and partnerships with local organizations, LATLC strives to improve the quality of life for those in need, with a particular focus on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. For more information, please visit https://www.latlc.org/.

