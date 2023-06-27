ILO Youth Country Briefs: Kenya

This Brief looks at the current situation of youth employment in Kenya, summarising youth labour markets, the school-to-work transition (SWT) in the country and its evolution in recent years. It discusses the main characteristics of, and trends in, the country’s youth labour market. It identifies where youth labour market outcomes indicate recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and where challenges remain in Kenya.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.