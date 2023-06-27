Gener8 LLC Announces Relocation and Expansion of Boston Operations to Foster Growth and Enhance Capabilities
Gener8 is expanding its Boston operations to accommodate rapid growth and R&D capabilities. Features advanced labs and enhanced prototyping capabilities.
This move marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. With this new setup, we are better positioned to deliver advanced, tailored solutions to our clients."BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a portfolio company of Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), is pleased to announce its relocation and expansion of its Boston operations to a more substantial facility. This strategic move is designed to accommodate the company's rapid expansion, with a growing headcount of dedicated technical professionals, and to facilitate future growth projections.
The new facility, located at 181 Ballardvale Street, Suite 102B, Wilmington, MA 01887, will offer customers easier and open access to their projects. It will feature several state-of-the-art labs, including a spacious engineering lab for enhanced research and development (R&D) capabilities, an electronics lab, an expanded chemistry lab capable of handling biologic materials, and an optics lab for advanced optical system design and testing. Furthermore, Gener8 will augment its in-house prototyping capabilities by expanding the machine shop and the additive manufacturing lab.
According to Vladimir Fuflyigin, Gener8's Managing Director in Boston, "The new site will not only provide our customers with improved access to their projects but will also house cutting-edge labs to enhance our R&D capabilities. We are excited to expand our engineering, electronics, chemistry, and optics labs and prototyping facilities, enabling us to deliver even higher quality and innovative solutions."
Gener8's CEO, Jerry Jurkiewicz, emphasizes the significance of this relocation. "Our continuous growth has necessitated a new home. Moving to a state-of-the-art facility represents a significant step forward for our Boston operations. It supports our expanding team, boosts operational efficiency, and enhances our capacity to deliver high-quality products and services. This move allows us to innovate and push the boundaries of what we can achieve."
The decision to relocate underscores Gener8's commitment to investing in infrastructure and resources to foster innovation, enhance capabilities, and maintain a leadership position in the industry.
Jerry Jurkiewicz concludes, "This move marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. With this new setup, we are better positioned to deliver advanced, tailored solutions to our clients while providing our employees with an enriching and progressive work environment. We are thrilled about this new chapter in Gener8's story."
The new Gener8 Boston facility, currently in full operation, is staffed with engineers, scientists, and support personnel dedicated to driving innovation and success.
About Gener8
Gener8, founded in 2002, offers complete product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing for highly complex instruments and products within the highly regulated Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Medical Device markets. The services that Gener8 provides allow for an agile and fast time-to-market solution that results in high-reliability solutions for customers. With locations in San Jose, CA; Boston, MA; Carlsbad, CA; Indianapolis, IN; and La Lima, Costa Rica, Gener8 operates in the corridors of innovation and maintains all industry-specific certifications. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.
