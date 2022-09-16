Gener8 Celebrates 20 Years of Business and Continued Growth
Gener8 celebrates the company’s 20th anniversary and expansions in Costa Rica and a relocation of headquarters to a larger facility in San Jose.
I feel lucky and honored by the team of amazing employees and customers that have assembled to make Gener8 what it is today.”SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gener8 LLC (“Gener8”), a portfolio company of Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), celebrates the company’s 20th anniversary this month. Since its founding in September 2002 Gener8 has developed into a full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing partner, successfully serving the biotech, life sciences, and medical device industries.
— David Klein
“I feel lucky and honored by the team of amazing employees and customers that have assembled to make Gener8 what it is today. I had no idea when Gener8 started in my garage that it would grow to become a leading global life sciences company that it is now”, said David Klein, founder of Gener8. “None of this would have been possible without the dedicated team who shared a vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it”.
In recent years, Gener8 has expanded its core instrument engineering capabilities through strategic acquisitions in 2019, adding microfluidics cartridge design, development, and manufacturing, and in 2021, adding full lifecycle software development capabilities. Gener8 now offers comprehensive turnkey solutions for instrument, consumable, and software design, development, and manufacturing, under one roof.
“These synergistic capabilities provide significant value to our clients by coordinating all aspects of a project, under one roof”, said Jerry Jurkiewicz, Gener8 CEO. “As an evolving company, the new Gener8 logo reflects the seamless connection we provide through each stage of the product lifecycle – from product development and launch through to manufacturing. Gener8 now offers a true end-to-end solution.”
Gener8 is continuing to expand its services by introducing a cost-competitive manufacturing site in Costa Rica in Q4 of this year. In addition, Gener8 will relocate their current company headquarters to a larger facility in San Jose. Gener8’s leadership anticipates continued growth and expansion thanks to the dedication of the entire staff to emerging technology and the trusted confidences of their clientele.
About Gener8
Gener8, founded in 2002, is a leading provider of turnkey design and manufacturing services specializing in high complexity products, primarily for medical device and diagnostics applications. Gener8 maintains state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class engineering team with more than 40 PhDs spanning a multitude of disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, software, optical and systems engineering. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.
About Sverica Capital Management
Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant time and internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.
