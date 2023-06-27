Submit Release
2nd Chance Players Win More Than $500,000

10 players turn non-winners into winners

JACKSON, MISS. – Ten players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $502,500 from the June 26 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included 10 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter:

  • $200,000: A Carriere player won from a $10 50X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Riyan’s 1 in Picayune.
  • $100,000: A Nettleton player won from a $5 20X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8606 in Tupelo.
  • $100,000: A Mobile, Ala., player won from a $5 $100,000 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from The Oaks of Moss Point in Moss Point.
  • $35,000: A Waynesboro player won from a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased from Mike’s Beer & Tobacco in Waynesboro.
  • $20,000: A Gulfport player won from a $2 Fiery Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from SMC Properties in Long Beach.
  • $20,000: A Guntown player won from a $2 Match 2 Win scratch-off game purchased from K’s Tobacco & Brew in Saltillo.
  • $10,000: A Starkville player won from a $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4140 in Starkville.
  • $10,000: A Moss Point player won from a $5 Double Your Money scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2721593 in Ocean Springs.
  • $7,000: A New Augusta player won from a $1 Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8547 in Laurel.
  • $500: A Bassfield player won from a $1 Hit $500 scratch-off game purchased from Save-A-Minute in Collins.

In the meantime, players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/secondchance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. A date for those drawings has not yet been determined.   

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Wednesday, June 28, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $462 million, with an estimated cash value of $242 million. Tonight’s jackpots include the Mega Millions® drawing for an estimated $343 million and an estimated cash value of $180.1 million; while, the Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $110,000.

