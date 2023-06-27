Tickets on Sale for First-Ever ICONIC Design Awards Gala, Presented by Monogram

ICONIC Design Awards

To purchase tickets to the ICONIC Design Awards gala and learn more information, please visit https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/

As the ICONIC LIFE publisher, I am not voting, judging or adjusting any award winners. I will not even know who our winners are until the night of the event,” — Renee Dee

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE Magazine is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the first-ever ICONIC Design Awards gala, presented by Monogram Luxury Appliances and celebrating excellence in design. The official automotive sponsor of the ICONIC Design Awards is Sanderson Lincoln, with premier sponsor Benjamin Moore and event sponsors Eggersman and UnderFoot. Brown Jordan is the sponsor of the luxe after-party lounge.

The winners of the prestigious awards will be revealed on the night of the ICONIC Design Awards gala. Each winner will be celebrated at the glamorous night of awards with an editorial feature in the October print issue of ICONIC LIFE Magazine.

“We are excited to present ICONIC Design Awards, a vision I’ve had since the inception of ICONIC LIFE Magazine,” Renee Dee, publisher of ICONIC LIFE says. “Our mission is to create the most exciting awards competition with a foundation of integrity, which is our highest priority.”

The gala will take place on Saturday, September 30th at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The black-tie event will begin at 5:30, with valet parking included in the ticket price. Guests can buy tickets individually or in groups of eight at this link: https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/

“As the ICONIC LIFE publisher, I am not voting, judging or adjusting any award winners. I will not even know who our winners are until the night of the event,” Dee says. “While we so appreciate the support of ICONIC LIFE Magazine through advertising, advertising is not taken into consideration as it relates to winning an award.”

The ICONIC Design Awards special issue, to be presented on the night of the awards, will be produced by one member of the ICONIC LIFE editorial team, sworn to secrecy. The rest of the ICONIC LIFE team will not be able to view any awards results or entries prior to publishing.

To purchase tickets to the ICONIC Design Awards gala and learn more information, please visit https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/

# # #

ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE

ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.

Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Our mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the ICONIC. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.

-

About Monogram™

For more than 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance and prestige. At the intersection of thoughtful design and outstanding performance, Monogram inspires its owners to elevate their homes, culinary prowess and focus on wellness through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.monogram.com and follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube to experience the #MarkofLuxury.