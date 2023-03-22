ICONIC LIFE Magazine Accepting Submissions for Exclusive ICONIC Design Awards Competition in Arizona

ICONIC Design Awards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive design awards competition presented by ICONIC LIFE Magazine, celebrating the best in design, is now open for submissions until May 15. Submissions will be accepted from designers, builders and architects in Arizona for categories including interior design, architecture, landscape design and product design. Arizona projects completed by designers outside of Arizona will also be accepted.

“We are excited to present ICONIC Design Awards, a vision I’ve had since the inception of ICONIC LIFE Magazine,” Publisher Renee Dee says. “Our mission is to create the most exciting awards competition with a foundation of integrity, which is our highest priority.”

“We’ve lined up industry luminaries from around the country, most importantly NOT in Arizona, to serve as judges for our awards, specific to the categories. Architects will judge architecture and designers will judge design. These judges have shown expertise and excellence on a national level.

All winners will be published in ICONIC LIFE Magazine, featuring more than 96 pages of coverage.

“As the ICONIC LIFE Publisher, I am not voting, judging or adjusting any award winners. I will not even know who our winners are until the night of the event,” Dee says. “While we so appreciate the support of ICONIC LIFE Magazine through advertising, advertising is not taken into consideration as it relates to winning an award.”

The special ICONIC Design Awards special issue that will be presented the night of the awards will be produced by one member of the ICONIC LIFE editorial team, sworn to secrecy and not allowed to share awards winners with anyone. The rest of the ICONIC LIFE team will not be able to view any awards results or entries prior to publishing.

To enter the ICONIC Design Awards and learn more information, please visit https://iconiclife.com/iconic-design-awards/

# # #

ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE

ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.

Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Our mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the ICONIC. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California.