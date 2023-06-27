JULY 4TH CELEBRATION AND CONCERT AT THE GRAND GALVEZ in Galveston TX on Tuesday, July 4

Enjoy the July 4th fireworks from the lawn of Grand Galvez

Free and Open to the Public- Galveston Community Band Will Play on the Music Hall Patio; Event is Free and Open to the Public

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic, iconic Grand Galvez invites everyone to gather on the hotel’s Centennial Green Lawn and celebrate the Fourth of July. Located on Galveston’s Seawall and fondly known as the “Queen of the Gulf”, will be saluting the holiday in a grand way.

WHAT:

• The 4th of July Celebration at the Grand Galvez

o Tuesday, July 4

- Activities start at 5:00pm

- Galveston Community Band will play on the Music Hall Patio beginning at 8:00pm

o Galveston Island events:

- Parade – 6:00pm - 8:00pm

- Fireworks – 9:15pm - 9:45pm

• Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating on Centennial Green Lawn in front of the Grand Galvez. The hotel will not be providing seats.

• Refreshments at Grand Galvez:

o Available for purchase:

- Hamburgers and hotdogs

- Select drinks

• Stella Rosa wine

• Canned beers

- 1911 Coffee Bar

• Lawn Games

WHERE:

• 2024 Seawall Blvd

• Galveston, TX 77550

WHEN:

• Tuesday, July 4, 2023

• Activities begin at 5pm

COST:

• Free and open to the public

• NO pets allowed

For more information on the July 4th Celebration and Concert at the Grand Galvez, please visit www.GrandGalvez.com or call 409.765.7721.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

The Grand Galvez, a 219-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels and has welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the stylish, sumptuous, and sophisticated reputation of the Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v8fxw070b1m8dlr/AADyGqHqRGOfMf-u_kSoBdija?dl=0