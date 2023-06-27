Lennox Industries Awards The Chill Brothers
Lennox Premiere HVAC Dealer receives Centurion Award for the Second year in a row
The Centurion Award is a more prestigious award given out by points that include customer satisfaction, growth and providing outstanding service”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers, a Houston Based HVAC dealer were awarded the Lennox Centurion Award. This award signifies the top 5% of Lennox dealers in each region for reaching goals and going above and beyond within the HVAC space.
“The Chill Brothers are one of my top dealers in my area. Winning this award would not have happened without everyone involved in the company,” Paul Boartz, Houston District Manager for Lennox Industries said. “The Centurion award is for only the top 5% of all Lennox dealers in North America.”
Since the opening of Chill Brothers LLC, the company has received many awards and recognitions including “Angis Super Service Award 2022”, being accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Home Advisor Elite Service Award, Home Advisor Best of the Best 2021 and being a Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2022 and 2023 finalist.
“The Centurion Award is a more prestigious award given out by points that include customer satisfaction, growth and providing outstanding service,” Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager stated. “I applaud Brennan (CEO) and Andrew (COO and president) for their commitment to do the right things at the rights times. I have seen them go above and beyond to make sure not only their customers are taken care of but their ‘team’ and the community around them is taken care of as well. Thank you for being a part of our Lennox family and congratulations on the award.”
This year, The Chill Brothers will continue to strive for excellence and provide outstanding customer service in hopes of obtaining more clients and recognition. With being a Lennox premier dealer, they have hopes of becoming one of Lennox’s fastest growing dealers.
“We are very pleased to receive the Lennox Centurion Award for a second year in a row. Our commitment to excellence in customer service is unwavering,” Brennan Mulcahy, CEO said. “Our approach to the market is to educate our customers in thorough, non-technical consultations, and work with them to reduce their energy costs and address their needs with complete transparency. Being recognized again with this prestigious award, reaffirms our belief in our approach and we will continue to put our customers first.”
ABOUT LENNOX
A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-winning air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products, providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and Sales Excellence Award for the 2021 and 2022 industry years.
