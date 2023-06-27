Delaware Division of the Arts Launches Refreshed Delaware Artist Roster on DelawareScene.com

New artist portal refreshed to allow for more photos and videos

Wilmington, Del. (June 13, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced the public launch of the highly anticipated Delaware Artist Roster, now hosted on the dynamic DelawareScene.com portal. This refreshed portal presents a diverse selection of talented artists from Delaware who are now available to exhibit, perform, or present programs throughout Delaware and the wider mid-Atlantic region. The Delaware Artist Roster is set to revolutionize the way artists and groups connect, fostering collaborations that will enrich the cultural landscape of Delaware.

The DelawareScene.com portal, the Division’s arts and culture digital calendar, will now serve as the home for the Delaware Artist Roster, offering artists and organizations an exciting new dimension of visibility and engagement. Artists and organizations listed in the Roster will have the ability to tag themselves in events from their artist roster profile, thereby increasing their visibility and creating a comprehensive artist appearance calendar. This integration allows the Artist Roster to benefit from the over 100,000 annual site visitors on DelawareScene.com, ensuring that artists receive maximum exposure and connection opportunities.

As the premier platform for artists available for hire, and organizations seeking local talent, the Delaware Artist Roster provides a comprehensive directory of accomplished artists, carefully curated by the Division of the Arts. While the Division does not jury artists for inclusion in the Roster through a formal process, each artist’s application is reviewed to ensure they meet the basic criteria established by the Division.

The Delaware Artist Roster serves two primary audiences, catering to the unique needs of each:

Artists looking to share their work with the public:

The Artist Roster offers a remarkable opportunity for artists to showcase their creative work to a broader audience. By creating a free profile on the roster, artists can establish a powerful online presence and gain exposure for their talent. The enhanced functionality of the DelawareScene.com portal ensures effortless navigation and increased ease of use, providing a seamless experience as artists exhibit their portfolios. Moreover, artists can upload larger files and videos, captivating, and immersing viewers in their artistic vision directly from their profiles. The thriving web traffic on the website creates a unique avenue for artists to expand their reach and connect with a broader audience, opening doors to new opportunities and propelling their careers to new heights.

Companies or individuals seeking local artists for events or commissions:

The Delaware Artist Roster is the go-to resource for companies, event organizers, and individuals in search of local talent. Whether it’s a special event, a commissioned project, or a unique collaboration, the Artist Roster showcases an array of skilled artists who are ready to bring their creativity to any occasion. With the Roster’s easy-to-use interface, users can explore the profiles of artists, contact them directly, and embark on a journey of artistic discovery. By engaging with the Roster, companies and individuals can infuse their events and projects with the vibrancy and diversity of Delaware’s art community.

“The Delaware Artist Roster represents a significant step forward in promoting our state’s thriving arts scene,” says Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “We are delighted to offer this invaluable resource to both artists and organizations, fostering connections that will enrich the cultural fabric of Delaware. Whether you are an artist seeking wider exposure or a company searching for local talent, the Delaware Artist Roster is the gateway to a world of artistic possibilities.”

To learn more about the Delaware Artist Roster and start exploring the diverse talents of Delaware’s artists, please visit www.DelawareScene.com/artists. For artists inquiries, please contact Roxanne Stanulis at Roxanne.Stanulis@delaware.gov. For press inquiries or further information, please contact Andrew Truscott at Andrew.Truscott@delaware.gov.

The Delaware Artist Roster was designed by Thomas Anthony with Zero Defect Designs.



Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.