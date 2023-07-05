Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority, VA, Transforms Operations with OpenGov
The Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority was struggling with a loss of time and excessive hours spent on manual data entry. OpenGov was the answer.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with a loss of work time and excessive hours spent on manual data entry and analysis, Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority in Virginia was looking for software to improve its work. The search led to OpenGov, the leading software provider renowned for its efficiency and comprehensive range of services for local government.
Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority was grappling with employee dissatisfaction over its existing tools and technology. It wanted a solution that could offer GIS-centricity, mobile operations, and a way to consolidate 811/Locates. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the standout choice due to its robust support and its dedication to providing a high-quality, cost-effective solution for asset management.
Anticipating a transformation in its work, the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority is ready to harness the power of the software. The adoption of the new platform is expected to improve its work by transitioning to mobile and paperless processes, and creating a centralized system for 811/Locates. In addition, the GIS-centric nature of Cartegraph Asset Management provides a significant advantage, supporting streamlined and efficient asset management.
The Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
