Jeremy Reidy, prominent Fort Wayne attorney, joins Ambassador Enterprises as Chief Legal Officer
Reidy’s extensive experience and leadership will help drive AE’s commitment to impactful growth.
I am honored and humbled to serve in this position with Ambassador. I feel called to use my business experience, legal expertise, and personal energy to benefit people and build God’s Kingdom.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm, has named Jeremy Reidy its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Reidy will be part of the AE Executive team and provide legal counsel to AE and portfolio companies while overseeing the AE legal team.
— Jeremy Reidy
Reidy joins Ambassador after a successful career as a partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, where he served as outside general counsel to businesses nationwide, guiding and advising leaders through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions. A native of Fort Wayne, Reidy has served in leadership roles with legal, educational, and nonprofit organizations in northeast Indiana. He is also a member of the board of directors of several local organizations.
“We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to our team,” said Daryle Doden, AE founder and CEO, “He is a man of faith devoted to serving Jesus and his church and a dedicated family man who deeply loves his wife and children. He brings expertise in all areas of corporate law, as well as a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape. His extensive experience will be invaluable to AE as we grow, expanding our reach and increasing our impact on the communities we serve.”
“I am honored and humbled to serve in this position with Ambassador,” said Reidy. “I feel called to use my business experience, legal expertise, and personal energy to benefit people and build God’s Kingdom. I can think of no better place to do that than at Ambassador Enterprises. The AE mission perfectly aligns with my calling. I look forward to working with the AE leaders who have significantly impacted the people and communities with whom they interact.”
In keeping with AE’s policy of promoting from within when possible, outgoing Chief Legal Officer Matt Hohman is joining rapidly growing AE affiliate SOLV Holdings as its Chief Legal and Strategy Officer. Hohman’s transition follows in the footsteps of former CLO Jeremy Gayed, who was previously named CEO of Rooted Pursuits, also an AE affiliate.
These appointments reflect AE’s continued investment in the leadership that is essential to executing its legacy investment strategy of acquiring, holding, and growing businesses that positively impact the world and the people of the world.
