Winston Foodservice to Exhibit at the School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference
Winston Foodservice invites attendees to visit exhibit booth #929, happening July 9-11 in Denver, Colorado.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, is pleased to showcase the effectiveness of CVap® equipment at the School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference (SNA ANC). The ANC will be held July 9-11, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Winston Foodservice will at booth #929.
Winston’s booth will showcase their range of CVap® heated holding cabinets, retherm ovens, and warming drawers. This year’s booth will feature music, games, and the colorful vibes of the 1980s.
“The SNA’s Annual National Conference is an opportunity for us to showcase our CVap cooking and holding equipment to thousands of operators from every state in the US,” said Corey Ainsworth, Regional Sales Manager and school guru for Winston. “It also gives us a chance to network and learn about the challenges facing child nutrition professionals every day in their mission to feed the future. The team at Winston Foodservice has been a proud supporter of SNA for over 20 years. We look forward to seeing everyone in Denver!”
About the School Nutrition Association:
The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, nonprofit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals who provide high-quality, low-cost meals to students nationwide. As the recognized authority on school nutrition, SNA has been advocating the availability, quality, and acceptance of school nutrition programs as an essential component of education since 1946. SNA believes every student should have access to nutritious meals at school, ensuring optimal health and well-being.
About Winston Foodservice:
With over five decades of experience, Winston Foodservice is an expert in the commercial kitchen equipment industry. The company produces a wide variety of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, fryers, and shortening filters. Winston believes in developing meaningful customer partnerships and strives to provide its customers with the best equipment and service.
Suzannah Stephens
Winston Foodservice
+1 502.495.5400
sstephens@winstonind.com