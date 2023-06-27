DUTCH-CRAFTED LUMIEREVODKA WINS “BEST VODKA" & THE DOUBLE GOLD AWARD IN THE BARLEYCORN INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMPETITION
Dutch Crafted Vodka Brand LumiereVodka awarded "Best Vodka" and one of four spirits to take home the Double Gold Award, and the only brand to win ‘Best in Class’ for the category.
DUTCH-CRAFTED VODKA BRAND LUMIEREVODKA AWARDED “BEST VODKA" & THE DOUBLE GOLD AWARD IN THE BARLEYCORN AWARDS INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMPETITION.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, June 9th the award-winning black-owned Dutch-crafted LumiereVodka received ‘Best Vodka’ and the Double Gold Win at this year’s John Barleycorn Awards - International Spirits Competition. Being one of four Vodka brands to take home the double gold win, and the only brand to win ‘Best in Class’ for the category.
Founder and CEO, Terrence Wheeler (26) developed LumiereVodka, a vegan/low-calorie spirit from a vision that captivated his mind since his undergraduate years at Hampton University. Terrence saw the lack of creativity within the Vodka community and held the belief that Vodka can indeed possess a unique taste and aroma that resembles its originating ingredients. This belief embarked Terrence on a conquest of creating a spirit brand of his own, leading to the birth of LumiereVodka. Lumiere is now a tangible spirit manufactured in Holland, NL at Dutch Craft Distillery, home to the brand and its Master Distiller. Its manufacturing location has neutral climate, rich soil, and distinct craftsmanship which are the centerpiece of the brand. It took Terrence four years to develop the trade secret recipe of malted barley and panela in alliance with Master Distiller, Roelof Schipperus. The spirit offers “Vanilla on the nose, and oils on the palate giving this a lot of flavor, texture, and body. This is a great - bright and light - vodka for a spirit forward cocktail lover.” - John Barleycorn Society
In a space where well-known competitors like CIROC, Titos, Grey Goose, SVEDKA, Kettle One and more are at the top. LumiereVodka is working to take their rightful place in the spirit industry, placing Terrence Wheeler and LumiereVodka at the forefront of not just black owned spirit brands but across the board of vodka spirits. Winning double gold, and best vodka at this year’s John Barleycorn Awards is the latest testament to Terrence’s journey and future with LumiereVodka.
The John Barleycorn Awards is the world's leading spirit competition honoring the innovative distillers, writers, marketers, designers, etc. of the spirit industry, and is led by an international group of spirits journalists, administers the John Barleycorn Awards. The journalists, many of whom are judges in other notable spirits competitions, created the awards to highlight their role and perspective in the spirits industry. The elite team of authoritative and influential spirits journalists put together a well-rounded competition that includes categories for all creatives involved in producing, promoting, and understanding the spirits industry.
ABOUT TERRENCE WHEELER & LUMIEREVODKA
Terrence Wheeler is the Founder of LumiereVodka. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Hampton University in 2018 and received his Master of Science Degree in Marketing Analytics from American University in May, 2023. Terrence is revered as one of the best and brightest upcoming entrepreneurs on the East Coast. During his matriculation at Hampton University, he developed a sensational drink with a bluish-green hue, well known amongst Hampton University students and many others called “Litty Juice” which inspired him to professionalize his college hobby and develop it into a brand, now known as LumiereVodka. After five years of development in alliance with Dutch Craft Distillery Master Distiller, Roelof Schipperus, Terrence launched LumiereVodka on November 1st, 2022. LumiereVodka has been placed in 120+ locations throughout the Maryland and District of Columbia region selling over 500 cases in 8 months. This level of performance has made LumiereVodka the fastest-growing introductory brand in the region.
LumiereVodka is sold at some of the most notable retailers in the region such as Total Wine & More, LAX Wine & Spirits, and Ace Beverage Fine Wines & Spirits. LumiereVodka has been featured in notable magazines such as Forbes, Ebony, Rolling Out, Baltimore Banner, Voyage Baltimore, and FEMI.
LumiereVodka has been invited to sponsor notable events such as The United States Congressional Polo Club, DINE by VH1 Celebrity Event Designer Courtney Ajinça, The Miguel Wilson Collection Fashion & Polo Classic, The ByBlack Conference at the MGM National Harbor, and The National Association of Black & Hispanic Journalist Conference.
Press Contacts
Austin Thach - austin@theforefrontgroup.co
Andres Sanchez - andres@theforefrontgroup.co
Derrius Edwards - derrius@theforefrontgroup.co
Austin Thach
PR Manager
email us here