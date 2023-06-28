West Basin Municipal Water District, CA, Revolutionizes Procurement Process with OpenGov
Staff in the West Basin Municipal Water District were exhausted from their manual budgeting process. OpenGov government budgeting software lightened the load.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After learning its current provider would stop serving U.S. customers, West Basin Municipal Water District in California was in need of a system to streamline its procurement process. The District found a new partner that was in for the long haul, OpenGov, the leading software solution known for its efficiency and comprehensive services.
The District is a recognized leader in water services to 17 cities in Los Angeles County and prioritizes leveraging modern solutions to improve service delivery, further cementing the West Basin Municipal Water District's reputation as a forward-thinking, innovative water provider. During the search, the team sought a procurement platform with the same innovative mission. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its robust customer support and commitment to offering a high-quality, cost-effective solution.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, West Basin Municipal Water District looks forward to harnessing the advanced features and capabilities of the software. The switch is poised to significantly enhance the District's procurement processes by
reducing the time needed to develop RFPs by up to 75% and giving staff the ability to track milestones and set alerts for upcoming deadlines so that they never miss a contract deadline again. Plus, thanks to the ease of use from the vendor side of the experience, more vendors are likely to submit bids, which could drive down costs.
The West Basin Municipal Water District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
