mRelief Seeking New Executive Director

Zareena Meyn leaving mRelief after 5 successful years of growthCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mRelief, a distinguished nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating SNAP benefit enrollment for individuals and families, announced today that Zareena Meyn is leaving her role as Executive Director. Having been a part of mRelief since 2018, Meyn has decided to embark on a new chapter in her professional journey, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable accomplishments.
Throughout her tenure, Meyn has been instrumental in shaping mRelief's vision and driving its significant growth. Under her exemplary leadership, mRelief has achieved numerous milestones, including the ambitious goal of connecting one million people to SNAP benefits. Through the successful acquisition of government contracts and nationwide scalability, mRelief has expanded its impact to encompass all 50 states and three territories. Particularly noteworthy is their invaluable contribution during the global pandemic, where mRelief developed innovative products to combat food insecurity and adapt to the evolving needs of vulnerable populations. Meyn's unwavering commitment to social equity and technological innovation has positioned mRelief as a trusted advocate for those in need.
Reflecting on her tenure, Zareena Meyn, Executive Director of mRelief, expressed her pride in the organization's achievements. “I’m proud that mRelief has achieved the significant milestone of connecting over a million households with nutritious food through SNAP benefits, and I am especially proud that, as an organization, we reflect our communities and uphold our values of empathy, privacy, accessibility, and delivery,” said Meyn.
Under Zareena's guidance, mRelief has forged strategic partnerships with notable organizations such as the AARP Foundation, Share our Strength - No Kid Hungry, the Walmart Foundation, and the Families and Workers Fund. With a solid foundation established, mRelief is poised to continue expanding dignified SNAP enrollment to additional states and transform access to vital social services.
While Zareena Meyn's departure will undoubtedly leave a void at mRelief, the organization remains resolute in its mission to streamline access to crucial social services. To ensure a seamless transition, Porschia Davis will assume the role of interim Executive Director starting July 1st. mRelief has partnered with Koya Partners to conduct a comprehensive search for a visionary leader who will champion mRelief's mission and drive its impact on a national scale.
About mRelief:
mRelief is a women-led nonprofit whose mission is to transform access to social services for the inherent dignity of all people. Building the first-ever end-to-end SNAP enrollment process accessible from mobile phones, mRelief addresses the barriers to SNAP access head-on. From tackling the lack of awareness and misinformation through targeted social media campaigns to careful data-tracking, mRelief has helped to simplify and destigmatize the SNAP application process. mRelief’s SNAP eligibility screener is available now in all 53 states and territories that participate in the program, and since 2014, its technology solutions have connected over three million individuals to SNAP benefits across over one million households.
