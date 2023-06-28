Zone·tv and Fun and Moving Bring Affordable Health, Wellness, and Rehabilitation to X1 Customers
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zone·tv, a leading provider of Subscription Video On-Demand (SVOD) programming to TV service providers, today announced that Fun and Moving, a first-of-its-kind health and wellness platform, will now be available to all X1 customers.
With Fun and Moving now available on X1, viewers can discover a diverse collection of on-demand routines created by ACE-certified trainers, and approved by a DR, PT and OT for those who feel immobilized or need a place to start their journey to enhanced vitality. The subscription includes guides for people managing medical conditions, stress, or desiring increased mindfulness, focus, memory, and so much more. X1 customers can find the Fun and Moving Channel by simply saying, “Fun and Moving” into their X1 voice remote or within the networks section of X1 On Demand. Fun and Moving can be added to X1 customers’ service for $6.99 per month.
“We’re excited to deliver Fun and Moving to X1 users,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv. “They go outside the box of what you’d expect from the typical health and wellness brand. Tools are now within reach for anyone to build positive, consistent, and rewarding habits for long-term well-being.”
Fun and Moving has created a revolutionary platform for people looking to overcome injury or illness in an affordable and private manner. The company prides itself on designing flows that do not require equipment and never request anyone to be on the floor. They start in a bed or a chair, giving “regular” people the opportunity to incorporate healthy movement into their busy lives, on their own terms. Fun and Moving is constantly expanding its offering to include more diverse treatments for people dealing with carpel tunnel, cognitive decline, hip and knee surgery, yoga, Pilates, and even bed exercises.
"We are thrilled to be part of the zone·tv family,” said Chris Meyer, CEO of Fun and Moving. “They are true innovators who quickly understood the revolutionary aspect of bringing health routines to those cut off by income, geography, or any other barrier and delivering our channel into subscribers' living rooms. Zone·tv and its partners are truly helping us usher in a new era in healthcare one household at a time."
Viewers will love Fun and Moving for access to medically approved content delivered to their homes. Now, anyone can afford rehab from an injury or illness and begin their long-term, preventative health journey. As of 2023, over 26 million North American homes have made Fun and Moving a staple for their whole family’s well-being development.
About ES3™
ES3 is the leader in interactive application experiences for TV. Over the past 20 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive TV products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive channel platform has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s turn-key interactive pop-up channels, such as Santa Tracker / Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US. ES3 is the largest aggregator of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay tv under license.
ES3 is the parent company of zone·tv Inc (zone·tv).
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth. Zone·tv has become the largest provider of thematic subscription video on demand services in North America with more than 16 SVOD channels.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, TIVO, iOS, Apple TV, NCTC, Sling, Android, FireTV, Roku, AT&T U-verse, Bell Fibe TV, Armstrong Cable, Buckeye Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
