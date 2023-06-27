Puffin Drinkwear Adds The Howdy to its Beverage Apparel Line, Unveiling Product Offerings Inspired by the American West
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Howdy is Puffin Drinkwear’s newest addition to its beverage apparel line, further broadening the brand’s presence into lifestyle categories.
Puffin Drinkwear makes personality-infused apparel for drinks to wear, keeping drinks chill and looking fabulous. Puffin’s newest design, The Howdy is your bevvy's Western wear for the next country concert, rodeo, or Yellowstone LARP. When beverages are dressed in The Howdy, wearing spurs and drinkin burrs is mandatory. The Howdy utilizes Puffin’s signature insulation technology and premium liner to provide colder sips ‘til the very last drop. Walk the drinkwear line all the way to the nearest country bar or rodeo and get drinkin’.
The Howdy is offered in two colors: Taco Tan and Chocolate, and Risky Red and Sandy White. All of Puffin’s Howdy drinkwear is crafted with real tack buttons, so drinks will stay secure, no matter how many bevvys they have. The Howdy starts selling for $22.95 at puffindrinkwear.com. Howdy, neighbrrr- brrrs were just upgraded to country-chic!
The Howdy expands Puffin Drinkwear further into the fashion and lifestyle space, keeping drinks cold for country concerts, barbecues, square dancing, and all of life’s moments that require cowboy-themed drinkwear. Trust us, partner, it’s more than you think.
“The Howdy strives to celebrate America’s history of being home on the range,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “Western wear holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape. We are excited to expand Puffin Drinkwear’s reach with the launch of The Howdy and to unveil new, distinctive product offerings inspired by the American West.”
Puffin Drinkwear’s 2023 product expansion speaks to the brand’s mission to have Fun Together. With its product permeating more markets, Puffin is making it more accessible for consumers to find their identity in its drinkwear- and The Howdy is no exception.
You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I., Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.
Brianna Rios
