Customer Stories: Overlanders Share Their Experiences with Trail’d's Spare Tire Water Tank

About

Established in 2019, Trail'd was born out of the desire to create innovative solutions for off-road enthusiasts and adventurers seeking a convenient and efficient way to store water during their travels. Recognizing the need for a liquid holding tank that could be mounted in the spare tire location of popular vehicles like 4Runners, Lexus GX, Tacomas, and others, Trail'd focused on developing a product that was both easy to install and environmentally friendly. Designed and manufactured in Southern California, the Trail'd spare tire water tank is crafted from recyclable materials and seamlessly integrates with the lifting hoist of the spare tire, ensuring that users have a hassle-free experience. Trail'd takes pride in providing a one-of-a-kind product that combines exceptional quality with unparalleled convenience, making it the ultimate choice for those who value ingenuity and practicality in their outdoor adventures.

Trail'd Website