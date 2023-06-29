Customer Stories: Overlanders Share Their Experiences with Trail’d's Spare Tire Water Tank
Trail'd celebrates success of brand refresh, website redesign & popular spare tire water tank.UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail’d, a manufacturer of an innovative spare tire water tank, is celebrating the success of the redesign of the website, brand refresh and popularity of the Trail’d tank.
In the short span since its release, the product has garnered considerable positive feedback and rave reviews from overlanding enthusiasts and major outdoor publications.
The Spare Tire Water Tank, (Trail’d tank) , has made a significant splash in the overlanding market.
Outdoor X4 Outdoor Magazine hailed it as "the most innovative product for the vehicle-based adventure space in over a decade." Such high praise from a reputable outdoor publication reflects the innovation and value that the Spare Tire Water Tank brings to the market.
Users are equally excited about the product, highlighting its fit, utility, and quality.
Adventure blogger @adoptingadventure from Instagram praised the product's functionality saying, "The fit is great, plenty of clearance all around. Peace of mind having 12 extra gallons of storage is priceless!"
Meanwhile, @Roamrx highlighted the product's design and efficiency: "Clever and great use of space! @trailedonline made it easy to fill the spare tire void. The tanks store tightly in place of the spare. 12 gallons of low center of gravity water. Great idea with great execution."
Echoing similar sentiments, @stonecoldt4r applauded the product's durability and capacity, "Extremely well made and tough. These tanks surpass any competition in outstanding measures because of the fact that one tank carries 6 gallons compared to the competitors carrying 4 in the biggest they sell."
Trail4runner.com, a popular resource for overlanding equipment reviews, emphasized the product's convenience and versatility: “Stored in an ultra-convenient spot…replaces your spare tire under the vehicle so it doesn’t take up valuable interior space and can function as either a portable water jug or remain mounted as a water tank that feeds a pump."
The Trail’d tank is an example of the company's commitment to providing practical, innovative, and quality products to the outdoor adventure community. The company is thrilled with the positive response from their customers and is committed to maintaining its track record of excellence and innovation in their future products and services.
