Capitol Times Magazine Launches Inaugural Edition Featuring Patrick Byrne on 'DHS Domestic Extremist' Cover

Patrick's story is for real, he's for real, and the corruption he's exposed is for real, and it only gets worse the further you read”
— Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
ACWORTH , GEORGIA , USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Byrne with Martha Fain requested Stan Fitzgerald, founder of Legacy PAC, announce the launch of the non-partisan political magazine titled "Capitol Times Magazine".

From the Feature Story: "WASHINGTON, DC: BREAKING NEWS. Shocking testimony from Patrick Byrne hits news stands. Byrne's J6 testimony transcript is made public. Byrne's top secret chronicles of bribery and corruption could disrupt the 2024 Presidential election. Byrne details his relationship with alleged 'Russian Spy' Maria Butina."

"Patrick's story is for real, he's for real, and the corruption he's exposed is for real, and it only gets worse the further you read," said General Mike Flynn.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/capitol-times-magazine-launches-inaugural-013000112.html

Patrick M. Byrne is the Founder and former CEO of Overstock.com. He holds a certificate from Beijing Normal University, a bachelor's degree in philosophy and Asian studies from Dartmouth College, a master's in philosophy from Cambridge University as a Marshall Scholar, and a doctorate in philosophy from Stanford University.

Byrne has served as a Teaching Fellow at Stanford University; Chairman, President and CEO of Centricut, LLC; and Chairman, President and CEO at Fechheimer Brothers, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

In other Legacy PAC News :
Stan Fitzgerald PAC Founder was recently invited to meet with former President Trump at the Georgia GOP State Convention.
https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/49063764/stan-fitzgerald-veterans-for-trump-president-invited-to-meet-former-president-trump-in-georgia

Jared Craig was named President replacing Angie Wong:
https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/638094595/attorney-jared-craig-to-replace-angie-wong-as-legacy-pac-president-amanda-emmons-joins-fundraising-team/

For media inquires contact Stan Fitzgerald 770-707-6291.

