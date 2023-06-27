The Average Wait Time for Patients to Receive Mental Healthcare in Virginia is 43 hours, XFERALL is Changing That
If I've got someone in crisis, I am expediting every single thing I can do to help someone in need as quickly as possible. XFERALL is an automatic go to for faster patient placement times”RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for crisis services grows, the accessibility of appropriate care for behavioral health patients has become a critical issue nationwide. Virginia is facing the impact of this epidemic. According to a study, the average wait time for patients to receive mental healthcare while waiting in an emergency department is 43 hours (source here).
XFERALL, (pronounced Transfer All) a thriving behavioral health network founded by healthcare professionals, aims to significantly reduce these prolonged waiting times through their innovative platform.
In addressing ongoing barriers to behavioral health, Governor Youngkin signed twenty-four bills as part of his historic Right Help, Right Now plan, aimed at strengthening behavioral health services for Virginians. “Virginians deserve same-day behavioral health services in their moment of need, and yet many people find themselves waiting days for a bed to become available. When you need help, every moment matters. At times, that care arrives too late,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. XFERALL agrees and has been working in a focused effort to support real-time bed placement in support of the state’s goals for over a year.
Presently, the cumbersome and time-consuming process of individually contacting each nearby healthcare facility and hoping for bed availability, followed by faxing extensive documents without any assurance of response, hinders efficient patient care. However, facilities utilizing XFERALL can digitally communicate with all neighboring healthcare providers to determine the availability of beds for their patients. XFERALL establishes a digital connection between facilities, enabling healthcare providers to engage in real-time communication through the XFERALL patient transfer network. With just a few clicks, healthcare providers can request patient transfers to other facilities. Moreover, they can securely exchange information and documents digitally, eliminating the need for lengthy and time-consuming faxes. Importantly, all these interactions occur while strictly adhering to HIPAA compliance.
Several behavioral health facilities and Community Service Boards in Virginia have embraced the adoption of XFERALL, experiencing significant reductions in the time required to locate available beds and operational efficiencies thereby improving patient outcomes and safety.
“For every hospital that we send the information to through the portal with XFERALL l, we've got the ability to upload the documents to a secure web based portal and with the click of a button, send those documents to multiple hospitals at once.”
As the number of patients arriving at emergency rooms in crisis continues to rise, the primary objective remains stabilizing patients and transferring them to appropriate care settings. However, limited visibility and access to easy and suitable discharge or transfer options result in inefficient allocation of significant space, resources, and staff time required to identify transfer solutions.
"Most veteran pre screeners are all about the same thing. We're all about speed and efficiency. If I've got someone in crisis, I am expediting every single thing I can do just to get to the bare bones to make this situation resolve as quickly as possible. XFERALL is an automatic go to for faster patient placement times."
XFERALL is dedicated to addressing these critical challenges by revolutionizing the way healthcare facilities connect and collaborate in the transfer and placement of behavioral health patients. By leveraging XFERALL's advanced platform, healthcare providers in Virginia and beyond can streamline patient transfers, enhance communication, and ultimately improve the delivery of behavioral health services. Many states and government agencies provide platforms and tools to facilitate these processes. However, XFERALL is a tool offered to healthcare providers nationwide to work independently or alongside other systems to expedite access to care for patients and save the valuable time of healthcare providers. XFERALL provides real-time care coordination between facilities looking to transfer patients to the appropriate care setting.
For more information about XFERALL and the transformative impact of XFERALL in the state of Virginia please visit: https://www.xferall.com/state-of-virginia-demo-sign-up
