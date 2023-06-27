Discover the Latest Advancements in Neuroscience at the 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Conference in London
Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical and translational approaches treating neurodegenerative disorders.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to announce the upcoming 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference, scheduled to take place on 9th - 10th October 2023 at a prestigious venue in London. The conference is set to bring together renowned experts, thought leaders, and industry professionals from the neuroscience research and development community.
This two-day event will provide a unique platform for professionals to exchange knowledge, share insights, and discuss the latest advancements and challenges in neuroscience research and development. With a focus on emerging trends, technologies, and strategies, the conference aims to foster collaboration and facilitate the development of innovative solutions for neurological disorders.
The 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference will feature an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers, each bringing their expertise and unique perspectives to the stage. These distinguished speakers will deliver captivating presentations, case studies, and interactive discussions on a wide range of topics, including neurodegenerative diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, neuroimaging techniques, neurotherapeutics, and cutting-edge research methodologies.
Here is a glimpse of our Esteemed Speakers:
1. Clare Jones, CSO, Talisman Therapeutics
2. Jordan Miller, Scientist, Boehringer-ingelheim
3. Lewis Hotchkiss, Data Scientist, Neuroimaging Researcher, Dementia Platform UK
4. Alan Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, Elixa MediScience, UK
5. Jina Swartz, Chief Medical Officer, Exciva Gmbh, UK
6. Simona Skerjanec, Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche
This gathering of influential experts will offer delegates an opportunity to gain valuable insights from thought leaders in the field of neuroscience R&D. Attendees can look forward to deepening their understanding of the latest research breakthroughs, exploring innovative strategies for drug discovery and development, and forging meaningful connections with peers and industry professionals.
In addition to the speaker sessions, the conference will feature interactive panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities, enabling participants to engage in vibrant discussions and exchange ideas with fellow attendees. Furthermore, there will be an exhibition area showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and services related to neuroscience research and development.
MarketsandMarkets invites researchers, scientists, academicians, industry leaders, and professionals from the neuroscience community to join this prestigious conference. By attending the 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference, delegates will gain unparalleled access to the latest advancements, industry trends, and potential collaborations that will drive future breakthroughs in the field of neuroscience.
