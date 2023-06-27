SmartSites Celebrates Spot #147 On NJBIZ's 2022 List Of Top 250 Privately Held Companies in NJ
SmartSites has earned a spot on the NJBIZ's Top 250 Privately Held Companies list for 2022.
This recognition further validates our team members’ dedication and hard work to helping clients run their businesses efficiently.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com) achieved an improved ranking of #147 on NJBIZ's 2022 List. The digital marketing company moved up from #161 in 2021. NJBIZ evaluates private companies based on their employee count, growth, and revenue.
— Michael Melen
“2021 was chaotic and we had to cope with challenging local and national economic circumstances,” said Michael Melen (Co-CEO & COO at SmartSites). “However, our team persevered on by welcoming new talents, increasing profits, and improving our online marketing solutions, including offering the best local organic SEO services possible. This recognition further validates our team members’ dedication and hard work to helping clients run their businesses efficiently.”
Today, SmartSites serves businesses of all shapes and sizes and helps maximize their digital marketing results. These industries include:
• Small Businesses
• Home Services
• Medical & Healthcare
• Legal Services
• Automotive
• Business to Business (B2B)
• Retail
• Industrial & Commercial
• Hospitality
• Nonprofits
For more information about SmartSites’ areas of expertise, visit https://www.smartsites.com/experts.
About NJBIZ
Based in New Jersey, NJBIZ is the leading business journal that provides 24/7 business news coverage. It produces weekly digital editions and weekly print editions that have a circulation of over 15,000 copies. All of their content can be viewed through NJBIZ.com and multiple daily e-newsletters. Headquartered in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, NJBIZ has built a reputation of honoring New Jersey’s top business professionals since 1987. The publication is currently owned by BridgeTower Media which is the leading provider of business-to-business information, marketing, and research services across 20 local economies in the United States.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that spans across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
Chad Faith
SmartSites
+1 2018706000
email us here