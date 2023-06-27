Urtopia Unveils the World's First Smartest Ebike with ChatGPT Integration at EUROBIKE 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Urtopia's presence at EUROBIKE 2023 generated significant buzz and became the talk of the town. As a trailblazer in the cycling industry, Urtopia broke the boundaries between bike and smart device by introducing the world's first smart ebike with voice interaction powered by integrated ChatGPT.
World's First ChatGPT integrated E-bike is Urtopia.
This groundbreaking innovation, showcased at EUROBIKE 2023, together with other proprietary technology related to built-in GPS navigation, anti-theft, riding safety and data recording firmly establishes Urtopia as the leader of the smart e-bike again. With the power of ChatGPT and Urtopia's voice recognition feature, the Urtopia smart ebike becomes an exceptional companion for riders, delivering real-time assistance based on users' needs. "The bicycle with a mind" makes every journey full of surprise and joy.
Urtopia embraces an open ecology, making every ride fun and green.
Despite a technology-driven culture, the company envisions a future where seamless integration with various platforms, apps, and devices enriches the cycling experience. Urtopia e-bikes are now connected with popular platforms like Apple Health and Strava. Through the integration of iWatch health data, riders can effectively monitor their heart rate fluctuations while cycling, while the bike will adjust power compensation automatically, enabling a better exercising experience and longer riding distance. By leveraging the great user base of Strava, riders can easily share their cycling tracks and the carbon credit they earned through social media and invite more people to join in the sport. Together with partners, Urtopia creates a better riding experience for everyone and makes a more sustainable future.
Cooperation with Apple's mastermind designer -- Hartmut Esslinger.
Urtopia's smart features and dedication to ESG have captured the attention of renowned industrial designer, Hartmut Esslinger. As the founder of Frog Design and the mastermind behind Apple's iconic Snow White design concept, Mr. Esslinger highly commends Urtopia's outstanding innovations. Together, they have co-designed the highly anticipated Urtopia Fusion, unveiled at EUROBIKE 2023. Weighing under 20 kg with full carbon fiber, Urtopia Fusion is a piece of art, featured by stylish industrial design and all-road adaptability, and equipped with Urtopia smart system. The bike is recognized by Esslinger as "the iPhone in e-bike".
Urtopia tells the world at 2023 EUROBIKE: as a leading smart e-bike manufacturer, Urtopia succeeds in redefining the way people live with cutting-edge innovations and dedication to sustainability.
