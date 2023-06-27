SmartSites Is Among The Best WordPress Developers On G2
SmartSites was announced as one of G2's 2022 Best WordPress Developers.
This recognition on G2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to driving real impact for our valued clients.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- G2 ranks the world’s best development services providers and their services based on timely and authentic reviews from real users. SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com) was recognized as a reliable WordPress design agency.
“This recognition on G2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to driving real impact for our valued clients,” said Michael Melen (Co-CEO & COO at SmartSites). “We are grateful for the invaluable feedback and appreciate the honor we have received as we help business owners build high-quality websites and provide managed WordPress maintenance solutions.”
G2 serves buyers by allowing them to access up-to-date, unbiased, unfiltered, and 100% validated reviews. Because these reviews are written by actual users (not pay-to-play analysts), users can avoid the inherent risks of purchasing business technology. G2 also serves sellers by featuring their services and/or software in front of millions of monthly buyers. They use their trusted marketplace to help fail-proof a user’s next crucial B2B purchase.
WordPress is a popular open-source software platform that allows individuals to create blogs and websites. WordPress development companies can help customize and integrate various web content management platform components to deliver personalized customer experiences. When it comes to selecting a development services provider, it is recommended to work with a firm that takes time to understand their client’s specific business objectives. They should also be proficient at navigating the platform and maximizing tools pertaining to personalized plugin development, custom themes, integration services, and website updates.
About G2
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace where users discover, review, and manage the software they need to achieve their business objectives. Today, over 60 million people visit G2.com. They write and browse through authentic reviews about hundreds of thousands of software products and professional services. G2 has published nearly two million reviews and these numbers keep growing. The platform aims to help people make informed buying decisions, and ultimately reach their potential.
One of G2’s mission is to make trust a central part of the digital transformation. As a result of their efforts, over 60% of the Forbes Cloud 100 leverage G2’s platform to gain authentic customer insights, manage and grow their reputation, and increase revenue.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that spans across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
