ListWithFreedom Soars in RealTrends Rankings, Seizing 131st Position Among Top U.S. Real Estate Brokerages in 2023
ListWithFreedom, a pioneering leader in the real estate sector, has been recognized as one of the top real estate brokerages in the United States.
Being recognized by RealTrends is an honor and a testament to our commitment to our clients and the industry.”BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RealTrends ranked ListWithFreedom (https://listwithfreedom.com/) 131st out of 106,000 companies in the Top Real Estate Brokerages By Sides in 2023 category. This prestigious distinction showcases the company's commitment to delivering top-quality service, exceptional performance, and their robust growth trajectory, all of which has helped ListWithFreedom become the nation’s #1 Flat Fee MLS Listing service.
In 2022, ListWithFreedom achieved a remarkable 5,121.50 transaction sides and an impressive sales volume of $1,562,543,280.00, a testament to the company's consistent efforts to provide the best solutions for their clients. This impressive feat underscores the company's significant influence in the real estate market and the effectiveness of their innovative business model.
"Being recognized by RealTrends is an honor and a testament to our commitment to our clients and the industry. This achievement validates our customer-first approach and our dedication to providing high-quality, cost-effective real estate services," said Ralph Harvey, owner and CEO of ListWithFreedom.
In addition to the company's impressive overall performance, Ralph Harvey, a standout real estate agent himself with over 20 years of experience from Boynton Beach, FL, has distinguished himself among the nation's top real estate professionals. Harvey clinched the 2nd position on the 2022 RealTrends The Thousand (Individuals by Transaction Sides), and also stood at the 4th spot on the list of Individuals by Sales Volume. His exceptional performance demonstrates the level of expertise and commitment that ListWithFreedom agents bring to their work.
"These rankings and the success of our company reflect the culture of excellence we cultivate at ListWithFreedom. I am grateful for our team’s dedication and hard work," said Harvey.
ListWithFreedom's recognition by RealTrends provides a strong endorsement of the company's innovative approach to the real estate market. By streamlining the listing process and prioritizing the needs of their customers with expert professional support available 7 days a week, ListWithFreedom is redefining how real estate transactions are conducted. This innovative approach has enabled the company to deliver consistent results for their clients, and sets ListWithFreedom apart from their competitors.
These recent accolades are a clear reflection of ListWithFreedom's growth, commitment to quality, and unwavering dedication to their clients. As ListWithFreedom continues to innovate and grow, they aim to maintain their commitment to excellence, strengthen their market presence, and further solidify their position as a leading real estate brokerage in the United States.
About ListWithFreedom
ListWithFreedom, established in 2005, is transforming the real estate industry by equipping homeowners with the tools to control their home selling process. As the leading flat fee MLS listing service in the nation, ListWithFreedom enables sellers to independently list their properties on the MLS, resulting in substantial savings on traditional broker and seller fee commissions.
The user-friendly platform, crafted by licensed real estate professionals, allows sellers to handle their MLS listings directly, maximizing their selling potential. ListWithFreedom is a direct listing broker, not a referral company, ensuring a transparent, personalized experience throughout the home selling process.
About RealTrends
Established in 1987, RealTrends is a trusted authority for news, analysis, and insights into the residential real estate industry. It became a part of HW Media in 2020, further strengthening its position as a reliable source of up-to-date information for professionals in residential real estate. RealTrends' dedication to excellence is evident in their yearly rankings programs, which highlight the highest-performing real estate brokerages, teams, and agents across the nation. These rankings are meticulously compiled and verified, based on transaction sides and closed sales volume, providing a respected and trusted resource for the industry.
Michael Cartwright
ListWithFreedom.com
+1 855-456-4945
michael@listwithfreedom.com