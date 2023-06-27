Klaviyo Welcomes SmartSites' Ashley Ismailovski as a 2023 Community Champion
Ashley Ismailovski, Director of Email Marketing at SmartSites, has been selected to join the Klaviyo 2023 Community Champions program.
I am eager to share my passion for email and SMS marketing with other Community members. I look forward to contributing to and fostering an environment of collaboration, support & continued learning.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Klaviyo Community Champions program designates partners with the responsibility of facilitating peer learning within the Community. These champions are recognized as advocates of the platform who possess an in-depth understanding of email and SMS marketing best practices. They act as mentors and guides by providing valuable assistance and support to other Community members as well as team members within their own organizations.
— Ashley Ismailovski
As a Klaviyo Community Champion, selected individuals will be volunteering their time, expertise, and insights to help shape the growth and success of Klaviyo's vibrant Community. They will also offer feedback to the platform to improve existing marketing automation products and services.
"Being accepted into the Klaviyo 2023 Community Champions cohort is a huge honor," said Ashley Ismailovski. "I am eager to share my passion for email and SMS marketing with other Community members, and I look forward to contributing to and fostering an environment of collaboration, support, and continued learning."
Becoming a Klaviyo Community Champion is a significant achievement that distinguishes partners as experts and thought leaders in their industries. It provides an opportunity to expand their professional network and elevate their profile. In addition to receiving exclusive access to limited-availability features, champions are invited to exclusive networking events, including Klaviyo's End of Year celebration event in Boston.
To qualify for this program, candidates must be Klaviyo Partners who actively engage in the Community. They must also demonstrate a willingness to learn from others, love solving problems, and connect with other Klaviyo Partners for networking and idea-sharing purposes.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo is a Boston-based eCommerce marketing automation platform that was founded by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen. The cloud-based marketing platform helps eCommerce businesses of all sizes to build strong customer relationships and drive sales. Klaviyo offers a comprehensive range of features, including email marketing, SMS marketing, A/B testing, segmentation, and much more. Additionally, it can be easily integrated with popular eCommerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento. Businesses are increasingly using Klaviyo to engage with their customers at every stage of their journey, i.e., from the initial website visit to the post-purchase experience. Today, Klaviyo is made up of over 500 employees, with offices in Boston, New York, London, and Ukraine. The company is well-known for fostering a strong culture of innovation and collaboration.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com) is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
Chad Faith
SmartSites
+1 201-870-6000
email us here