Malie Organics Launches Botanical Butter Buns
An innovative addition to luxurious skincare that will keep you nourished all summer!
Our Botanical Butter Buns are the ultimate indulgence for the skin”HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Malie Organics (pronounced mah-lee-ay), Hawai’i’s premier beauty brand, is excited to introduce the release of Botanical Butter Buns. A first of its kind in the beauty industry, this innovative product is a solid mois-ture bar that is applied in the shower to wet skin. These nourishing and indulgent buns are formulated with the high-est quality organic ingredients including mango butter, cocoa butter, vitamin E and turmeric, to deeply hydrate and revitalize the skin while also giving a beautiful, golden glow.
The Botanical Butter Buns are perfect for those with dry or dehydrated skin, as they provide intense nourishment. They are also great for sun recovery as they will help protect tans, soothe sunburns and prevent skin from peeling.
“Our Botanical Butter Buns are the ultimate indulgence for the skin,” said Dana Roberts, founder of Malie Organics. “We wanted to create a product that was both luxurious and effective, using only the best natural ingredients to deeply moisturize and nourish the skin.”
Malie Organics’ Botanical Butter Buns come in five delicious aromas including Mango Nectar, Plumeria, Koke’e, Pikake and Coconut Vanilla, each inspired by paradise, transforming your shower into a tropical oasis:
· Mango Nectar – The delicious, fruity scent of mango nectar carries the essence of summer. Enjoy the sweet and sassy aroma of this coveted superfruit and venture into the tropics.
· Plumeria – The beautiful, sweet plumeria is a traditional flower of the Hawaiian lei, treasured for its stunning rainbow of colors and exotic, uplifting aroma.
· Koke’e – Surround yourself with the wild and exotic plants of Hawai’i. Koke’e blends the islands’ native maile (pronounced my-lee) vine with dewy florals and crisp greens, bringing to mind the breathtaking natural beauty of Hawai’i’s mountainous terrain and lush rainforest.
· Pikake – A soft, sexy and sophisticated blend of tropical florals with a hint of spice. The pikake flower is a Ha-waiian jasmine, prized as the flower of love. Experience Hawai’i’s warm nights and enchanting essence.
· Coconut Vanilla - Embodies the natural confections of paradise blending creamy coconut with warm vanilla. When experiencing this aroma, you can’t help but have a smile on your face and feel your toes in the sand.
Available beginning May 2023; $40 each (4.8 oz) at www.malie.com
About Malie Organics
Founded in 2004, Malie (pronounced mah-lee-ay) is the essence of organic beauty, offering luxurious natural and organic prod-ucts for the home, body and spirit. All Malie products are made in the USA, drawing on the talent and time-honored traditions of local artisans, using natural, organic and wild-crafted ingredients. Honoring their Hawaiian roots, all Malie products feature indigenous and local Hawaiian flora. Each product is formulated without the use of petroleum, mineral spirits, sulfates or para-bens, and approved by the Natural Products Association. All products are vegan and cruelty-free. For more information and list of retailers, visit www.malie.com. Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Ste F-133, Koloa, HI 96756
