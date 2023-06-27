Stone Building Solutions' Tara Stone Secures Spot in J.P. Morgan Chase Bank's 2022 Nationwide Women 2 Watch List

Tara Stone was recognized for her outstanding performance and influence, securing a remarkable #34 spot in this esteemed ranking.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Tara Stone, CEO of Stone Building Solutions, has been named among the distinguished top 50 in the Women 2 Watch List for 2022, sponsored by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.The Nationwide Women 2 Watch List, an initiative orchestrated by The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), seeks to spotlight the extraordinary success stories of female business leaders, their rapidly expanding businesses, and their noteworthy contribution to the global economic landscape. A distinguishing aspect of this prestigious list is its emphasis on the remarkable growth rates and revenues of women-owned or -led companies, their influential presence in the WPO community, and the significant societal impact they effect through their enterprises.The eligibility criteria for this esteemed list are exacting, ensuring only the highest caliber of women-led businesses are considered. Eligible companies are required to have applied for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned / Led Companies™, be an active WPO member, and be privately held, woman-owned or -led. Further, these businesses must have demonstrated a consistent annual revenue of at least $500,000 over the past five years. In addition, only those women leaders who are actively involved in the day-to-day operations of their businesses and generate a minimum annual revenue of $2 million ($1 million for service-based businesses) are considered for this exclusive list.Tara Stone's recognition underlines her significant contributions to the damage claims industry and the commercial sector more broadly. As a visionary leader, her strategic acumen has led to notable revenue growth and business expansion at Stone Building Solutions, resulting in her inclusion in this significant list.Stone's leadership has not only benefited Stone Building Solutions but also contributed to the strengthening of the regional economy. Her business acumen and drive for innovation reflect her dedication to serving the local community and contributing to the overall dynamism of the global economy.Stone Building Solutions and the entire team extend their congratulations to Tara Stone on this notable achievement. They reaffirm their commitment to continue their endeavors in providing exceptional commercial damage claim services, supporting the growth of their community, and uplifting the role of women in the business world.For more information about Stone Building Solutions, please visit https://www.stonebldg.com About The Women Presidents Organization (WPO)The Women Presidents Organization ( https://www.women-presidents.com ) is a prestigious, non-profit membership organization dedicated to fostering the growth of women-led businesses globally. Since its inception in 1997 by Dr. Marsha Firestone, the WPO has functioned as a vital platform for dynamic and diverse women business leaders, providing them with an opportunity to meet monthly and share their unique insights and innovative ideas.These meetings, characterized by an environment of entrepreneurial equality, offer an invaluable network for women to exchange thoughts, spark innovation, and gain access to executive-level education. The WPO's main objective is to catalyze and support the evolution of women-owned or -led businesses, and it does this by fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment that encourages open dialogue and mutual growth.About Stone Building SolutionsStone Building Solutions is renowned for its expertise in the realm of commercial and condominium engineering, insurance claims, reserves & appraisals; and comprises a team of seasoned engineers and public adjusters trusted nationwide. Co-founded by Tara Lyn Stone, a respected authority in the industry, the company is distinguished by its tailored approach to various property types, including condominiums, office buildings, public buildings, restaurants, retail spaces, warehouses, and more. Stone Building Solutions has built a reputation for their ability to offer comprehensive services in the wake of insured damage events. They have a particular specialization in condominiums and commercial building engineering, making them an indispensable resource for a wide array of clients; a true one-stop-shop for all building solutions. Today, they are licensed and operational in 18 states, a testament to their reach and trustworthiness in the field.