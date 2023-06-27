The Global Sexual Wellness Market to Reach USD 54.20 Billion by 2028 – Arizton

APAC held the most substantial global sexual wellness market share, accounting for over 39% in 2022.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the sexual wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2022 to 2028. Growing penetration of digital marketplaces, rising usage of dating applications in APAC, the rising shift towards female condoms, growing sexual wellness festivals, trade shows & expos, and innovation in condom designs are significant trends in the sexual wellness market.

Manufacturers in the sexual wellness industry have strongly emphasized cost-efficient production processes. With a keen focus on procurement efficiency, they are striving to achieve their targets and meet growing demands. This drive for efficiency is expected to result in intense competition, leading to continued market growth. As economies of scale are realized, product costs and end-user prices will decline significantly in the coming years.

Manufacturers and governments are exploring substituting critical raw materials to counter potential supply disruptions. This strategic approach aims to mitigate supply risks by reducing the demand for specific materials, ensuring a steady supply chain.

China, Thailand, and Malaysia have emerged as the primary manufacturing hubs for the global sexual wellness product market, accounting for over 70% of global production. Many companies have outsourced manufacturing to China, relying on genuine facilities that adhere to good manufacturing practices, ensuring the production of high-quality products. These products are then exported from China to various countries and distributed through various channels. In countries such as the US and the UK, finished sexual wellness products are predominantly sold in sex specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, or online platforms.

As the sexual wellness market grows, manufacturers drive innovation, cost-efficiency, and strategic sourcing strategies to meet consumer demands and foster a competitive market landscape.

APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global sexual wellness market, accounting for a share of around 39% in 2022. The region was led by China, where sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants are witnessing a surge in demand. Europe followed APAC in the global sexual wellness market in 2022. However, Europe will likely gain market share from the APAC region during the forecast period. The industry in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants. However, the stringent government regulations will hinder industry growth in the region.

North America represents some of the most advanced economies in the world. It is a major industry for contraceptives and sexual wellness products due to a properly formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network. The penetration of sexual wellness products in North America remains high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. Moreover, the U.S. dominated the sexual wellness market in North America. The industry's growth is likely due to the innovation and introduction of new product formats. Key new entrants in the global sexual wellness market will likely be US-based.

Further, there is currently low penetration of sexual wellness products in many Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African countries. Moreover, the commercial sales of sexual wellness products in the region have not peaked yet. Thus, the industry demand and penetration are low in countries in these regions. However, with many vendors expanding their operations in these countries to enhance their market share, the demand for these products will grow in the upcoming years.

Key Company Profiles

Lifestyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, Doc Johnson, Bally, Beate Uhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH), BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B.Cumming, Caution wear, CalExotics, Calvin Klein (PVH CORP), Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Limited, Dongkuk Techco, Double One, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, European Lingerie Group AB (ELG), Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O’Neill, GLYDE, Hathor Professional Skincare, HBM Group, Hello Cake, HLL Lifecare, ID Lubricants, INNOLATEX LIMITED, Innova Quality, Innovus Pharma, Japan Long-Tie (China), KAMYRA condoms, L Brands (LVMH), La Maison Lejaby, La Perla, LELO, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney Group, LTC Healthcare, Mankind Pharma, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MISTER SIZE, MTLC Latex, Nulatex, Orient Industry, PHE, pjur group, Ritex, R&S Consumer Goods, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path, Silk Parasol, Skins Sexual Health, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA), STRATA Various Product Design, Suki (OhMiBod), Sustain Natural, Tenga, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, Unique Condoms International, Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, XR Brands, and Kaamastra

Market Segmentation

Product: Sex Toys, Condoms, Exotic Lingerie, Sexual Lubricants, and Others

Sex Toys: Vibrators, Rubber Pennies, Cock Rings, Anal Beads, Rubber Vaginas, Blindfolds/Feathers, Harness & Strap-on-Penises, and Bondage Gear

Condoms: Gender, Material, and End-users

Condoms by Gender: Male and Female

Condoms by Material: Latex and Non-latex

Condoms by End-users: Branded and Institutional

Exotic Lingerie

Sexual Lubricants: Water-based, Silicon-based, Oil-based, and Hybrid

Others

Gender: Male and Female

Distribution: Retail and Online

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

