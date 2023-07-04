DECISION LENS INITIATES GIVING DRIVE FOCUSED ON VETERANS

The continued effort builds on the momentum built throughout 2022

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is launching its most ambitious charity drive yet in support of Veterans. Building on the success of the 2022 Soldier’s Angels initiative, employees are intensifying their focus on Veterans in 2023, with an even more impactful campaign to raise funds and awareness for Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Supporting the current warfighter and Veterans is critically important to the employees of Decision Lens. With software widely adopted across the Department of Defense, employees are regularly reminded of the challenging work required to prioritize, plan, and fund initiatives which best support our warriors across the globe. Additionally, Decision Lens makes considerable efforts to hire veterans – many of whom serve critical roles – across the organization.

Scott Moore, Senior Director of Software Engineering at Decision Lens is a passionate advocate for DAV. “I am forever grateful to the DAV for how they helped me when I was injured and at the Air Force Academy, deemed uncommissionable and medically discharged after graduation. I was not a typical VA applicant, and they expertly helped me navigate the complicated process of applying for and securing my benefits. When Decision Lens was evaluating various Veteran organizations to support this year, I was an outspoken advocate for DAV and I’m so proud my colleagues and company are dedicated to giving back to this amazing organization.”

The company has several major initiatives planned to maximize the awareness and money raised. Decision Lens has agreed to a significant company match, has plans to engage its partners and will give opportunities to current customers and prospects to get involved. The drive will commence on Independence Day (4 July) and conclude on Veterans Day (11 November).

So dedicated to our Veterans are the employees of Decision Lens that this near half-year effort is being completely developed and managed by a group of employees. Their dedication and support from management is further proof of the mission-driven nature of the organization and a reason Decision Lens was recently awarded a Top Workplace by the Washington Post.

For those interested in donating, you can do so at this link.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About DAV

We are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. We accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.