PEOPLE AUTHORIZED PEACE AMBASSADOR PUBLISHED HER FIRST BOOK "IRAN’S TERRORISM MACHINE"
PEOPLE AUTHORIZED PEACE AMBASSADOR PUBLISHED HER FIRST BOOK "IRAN’S TERRORISM MACHINE"
Maalouf I considered one of the most courageous Arab journalists for her firm positions”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PEOPLE AUTHORIZED PEACE AMBASSADOR PUBLISHED HER FIRST BOOK IRAN’S TERRORISM MACHINE
— Max Morgan
At People Authorized, we are so proud of our Peace Ambassador for Lebanon, Maria Maalouf who recently published her first book, Iran’s Terrorism Machine. Not only is Maalouf one of our most active Peace Ambassadors globally, but she had an unmatched career in the heart of the Middle East for more than twenty years as the most active media correspondent and journalist. Maalouf interviewed most of the world leaders across the world and internationally and is the most involved and experienced journalist on Middle East politics, society, and entertainment.
Maalouf recently was featured by the Gold Institute during their Policy Event on June 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C., where prominent international diplomats and influentials had a chance to meet her in person, discuss her new book, and receive a signed and personalized copy. The book is currently available on Amazon bookstore and is quickly making its way to a bestseller.
Maalouf made history long before the signage of the Abraham Accords for being the first Lebanese Journalist to interview an Israeli official and also to appear on Israeli television. She has also been very active in promoting the Abraham Accords and peaceful and fully normalized diplomatic and social relations between Israel and the Arab and Muslim world.
Maalouf I considered one of the most courageous Arab journalists for her firm positions and had created several controversies around the Arab world and dominated the trend on social media for months as the most talked about person in the region. She recently appeared on a televised interview with Rodolph Hilal, a very well know TV host on Lebanese television, LBCI where she reaffirmed her commitment to promoting peace and normalized relations with Israel. She received massive support for her views while also being on the receiving end of some backlashes, threats, intimidation, and defamation. Nevertheless, she continues on her path undeterred hoping to return to her homeland one day to enjoy a transformed and peaceful Lebanon.
Maalouf has been residing and working in Washington, D.C. since 2016 following credible threats of physical harm in retaliation by Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy arm in Lebanon, and several intimidation lawsuits launched against her in Lebanon accusing her of treason among other unfounded allegations. Mallouf remains active in Washington, D.C., and across the US publicly speaking in many events hosted by many Policy Institute, Foreign Embassies, US Congress, and Senate and NGO’s. She continues to support voiceless victims of violence and human rights abuse in Lebanon and elsewhere.
In a recent interview, Maalouf answered in full transparency about her views, motivation, and hopes:
Q: Why did you publish a book entitled “The Iranian Terrorism Machine”?
My motivation for issuing the book stems from my political follow-up over the course of two decades, when the danger of Iranian terrorism was revealed to me, not only for Iranians but also for humanity. With the real revolutionaries and took advantage of their sacrifices, after my follow-up to the Green Revolution in the year whose pillars were Sheikh Mahdi Karroubi, Mir Hossein Mousavi, and former President Muhammad Khatami, and abuse them and their supporters because of their daring to expose the mullahs’ regime and its tyranny and oppression of its people and confiscating its right to express its opinion so I began to follow the crimes of that regime, and when I closely witnessed what Hezbollah, the arm of the Iranian mullahs' regime, did in my country in terms of intimidation and killing of every free voice and contrary to the directions of the mullahs' regime, and in the aftermath of the Iranian revolution that emerged in order to restore the right of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, who became an icon
The revolution represents the Iranian people living under the domination of this killing machine, not to mention the atrocities committed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the subversive militias it created in order to implement its agenda in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Bahrain. I was also provoked by the statement of one of its officials that the Iranian regime has become present in five Arab capitals. So I took the initiative, based on my work as a journalist against oppression and injustice, and set out to write my book, The Iranian Terrorism Machine, exposing and documenting those crimes that were and are being committed in Iran, the region, and the world.
Q: How can we talk about Iranian terrorism and its characteristics?
Talking about Iranian terrorism goes on and on and needs hours and hours in order to deal with all its aspects. It is terrorism that transcends continents and poses a threat to humanity. Therefore, efforts must be combined to eliminate it on all political, economic, social, and intellectual levels. Bypassing the well-known military terrorism and preparing it to become intellectual terrorism, economic control, and societal corruption by flooding societies with the scourge of drugs, and these things that I mentioned are considered its most prominent characteristics, and therefore its elimination must affect all aspects of human life, and it is sufficient to follow what is happening in Latin America of criminal and terrorist activity of the Iranian regime to be sure
Observers say that the mullahs’ regime’s terrorism is destructive to people and societies, as it contributes to spreading drugs in those countries in order to destroy their youth, dismantle the societies of those countries, and spread a culture of corruption
Q: What do you say about the Iranian revolution and how was it confronted by
the regime?
It is a rightful revolution in the face of an unjust and tyrannical regime that took religion as a garment for it until it distorted it, and harmed Islam, the true, moderate religion that is open to others. persistence and determination. The regime’s excessive use of force revealed how weak it is, and its nerves tremble from the free voices that resounded in the Iranian cities. He can only fight the revolution with excessive violence and abuse, pursue free Iranians inside and outside Iran, and practice bullying and murder against everyone who raises his voice by speaking the truth and exposing the truth of this murderous regime, for it is not a machine for killing and abuse.
Q: What do you say about the Iranian nuclear program? Is there any progress? How did they deceive the world and are still working to produce the nuclear bomb?
It is the most dangerous program not only for the security of the Near East and the Gulf region, but also for the world in its impact, being in the hands of a group fascinated by megalomania and possessing a record of criminality that exceeded imagination and expectations, just as those in control of the nuclear file are unreliable people who practice lies and deceit against the world, and whoever follows the development of the nuclear file discovers how The mullahs’ regime does not abide by international laws, and the evidence for this is that the mullahs’ regime took Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement that was signed during Obama’s era as a pretext for violating the agreement and violating its provisions that he himself signed. The nuclear program is peaceful and deliberately, since the exit of the Trump administration, to accelerate its steps in order to raise the rate of enrichment to levels that reach it to produce the nuclear bomb, before returning to the House of international obedience and talking about reviving the agreement with the United States and the negotiations it is an attempt by the Iranian regime to gain more time.
Q: Was President Trump right in dealing with Iran through the sanctions policy?
Certainly, he was right, because that regime cannot be dealt with through diplomacy. Whoever grew up on violence does not benefit from quiet politics. Rather, it must be dealt with firmness, because there is no regime that only understands the language of stick and force.
The solution was through sanctions that contributed to making the Iranian regime isolated from the world and revealed its true terrorist face, so instead of the regime seeking to cooperate and deal positively with the world the regime resorted his terrorism and is committing transgressions that violated international laws, and exposing the Iranian people to dangers as a result of its irresponsible crazy behavior.
Q: Do you support the resumption of negotiations and the revival of the agreement concluded by President Obama? Do you support what President Biden is doing today?
Based on my belief in peace and dialogue, I encourage dialogue and negotiation, but I warn against the treachery of the mullahs’ regime, and I call not to return to the formula of the previous agreement signed by Obama, but to make fundamental amendments that shackle the movement of the mullahs’ regime with provisions that it cannot violate, and to limit it in an actual way, and to impose a basket of guarantees It is the duty of the mullahs’ regime to abide by it, and that any breach, no matter how minor, exposes it to international accountability and the imposition of a stricter sanctions package against it, and that the American negotiator not be deceived by diplomatic words and yellow smiles, especially since those in charge are affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards in a false diplomatic guise.
What President Biden and his administration are doing in foreign policy is less than what is expected, and thus they damaged the image of the United States, as Washington suffered a series of disappointments in terms of foreign policy, and they must be firmer, as the Iranian regime is a deceitful regime that cannot be trusted at all, and they must They are strict in dealing with the mullahs’ regime, The laxity of the Biden administration’s foreign policy should not be reflected in the Iranian file, and I advise the Iranian negotiator to take The observations and concerns of the Arab Gulf countries, headed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in order to reach a strong agreement, and any absence of an opinion from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi will weaken any agreement signed with the Iranian regime. the Iranian theocracy can be defeated if the international intentions to support the free Iranian people and abandon selfish interests are clear. As long as there is international fragmentation, that regime will remain. But the revolution shook the throne of the regime. It is serious and continuous work, and the support should not be temporary.
International efforts are intensified and cooperation with the opposition must be expanded. A free Iranian regime, and providing all logistical and financial support in order to continue to support the movement of the opposition and its revolution against the Iranian regime, which seemed to be crumbling, but the West must be sincere and serious in supporting the opposition, and that the support must come from words and theories to action and serious action because the Iranian people have an ancient civilization The culture of theocracy is new, and if the intentions are sincere, the defeat of the theocrats is imminent and closer than some think, and time will reveal the validity of my words.
Q: Do you support the Saudi-Iranian agreement?
I trust the wisdom of Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his serious desire to solve problems in a practical and effective way, but I do not trust the mullahs’ regime, it is famous for breaking promises, as the regime has malicious intentions contrary to the pure Saudi desire that seeks to establish stability and progress in the region, but the issue remains in the extent of Iran’s commitment, and we have to wait for Caution, as I said, that Saudi Arabia's motives are to promote stability and development and zero problems in order to pass through the region to a prosperous and promising future for the peoples of the region, but caution against the Tehran regime, which was based on blood and creating strife, but I imagine that the will of stability will impose its rhythm on the mullahs' regime and it will acquiesce in the end because it cannot continue with his previous policies.
Max Morgan
People Authorized
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Mara Maalouf's Book: Iran's Terrorism Machine