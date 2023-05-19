UNITED INTERFAITH MULTI NATIONA CONDEMNATION OF DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
Maria Maalouf, People Authorized Peace Ambassador-Lebanon
Veruzka Scavo, People Authorized Peace Ambassador-Venezuela
STATEMENT OF PEOPLE AUTHORIZED, ITS FOUNDER, BOARD, AND AMBASSADORS IN CONDEMNATION OF THE DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
All men are equally entitled to the full and free exercise of religion according to the dictates of conscience.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
— James Madison, Virginia Declaration of Rights, 1776
The Board, Founder, and Ambassadors of People Authorized condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the terrorist attack on the Ghriba Synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia.
This cowardly act of terrorism targeted a sacred site that has been a symbol of religious tolerance for over two thousand years. The Ghriba Synagogue is a living testament to the long history of Jews in Tunisia, and the attack on it is an attack on the Jewish people, on religious freedom, and on the values of tolerance and coexistence that are essential to Tunisian society.
People Authorized stands with the Jewish community of Tunisia and with all those who value religious freedom and tolerance. We call on the Tunisian government to do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and to protect the Jewish community of Tunisia.
People Authorized issued a strong statement condemning the terrorist attack that took place on May 10, 2023, at the Djerba Synagogue, Tunisia, and the refusal of the Tunisia Government to label the incident as a terrorist attack.
The following statements were issued by People Authorized, Chairman & Founder, Max Morgan, and People Authorized Peace Ambassadors from Tunisia, Lebanon, Paraguay, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Venezuela representing all three Abrahamic Religions, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, united in condemning the incident and calling on the Tunisian Government to treat it as a terrorist attack and calling on the United Nations to pass resolutions mandating sanctions on governments that tolerate, condone, or promote hate or fail to implement the appropriate security measures to protect innocent lives.
In a recent TV interview and stated:
"It's a message to all of us that now is the time for us to be united," Rabbi Levy Abdurakhmanov.
""This coward attack doesn't represent Tunisia, the Arab World, or Islam," Max Morgan.
" My country was ashamed to call it a terrorist attack, while terrorism has no religion, no nationality and we shouldn't be ashamed to call it a terrorist attack but we should be ashamed of how we treated it," Chaima Amari, Tunisian Human Rights Advocate.
"Tunisians are Muslims, Catholic Christians, and Jews," Nouredin Benticha, Former Advisor to the Former Tunisian President.
"STATEMENT OF MAX MORGAN, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER
People Authorized, by and through its founder, ambassadors, donors, members, supporters, volunteers, and affiliates, condemns, in the strongest language possible, the cowardly attack on May 10, 2023, that claimed the innocent lives of Jewish Pilgrims and members of the Tunisian Naval Guard, by one of their own, in cold blood.
While this act of evil took place in a Jewish Synagogue, it claimed the lives of Jews, Muslims, and possibly Christians illustrating that terror does not discriminate, and must be confronted wherever and whenever it exists.
While this is the most recent, it was not the first in the peaceful city of Ghriba, home of the oldest Synagogue, and second largest Jewish population in Africa who have lived in harmony for centuries with their Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters. The Synagogue was previously bombed on April 11, 2002, claiming the innocent lives of pilgrims and tourists including 14 German, 3 Tunisians, and 2 French Nationals, and injuring more than 30 others.
It is not acceptable in the 21st Century that such acts of violent hate continue to take place across the globe motivated by hate and manipulated ideologies and targeting innocent people based on religion, ethnicity, or color. Muslims, Jews, and Christians, as well as others, have been targeted and victimized. Today’s attack is especially alarming as it occurred during Jewish Heritage Month, as we stand in solidarity against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia.
We call on the US Congress and Senate and United Nations to pass tougher legislation and resolution against all forms of hate crimes. The world cannot remain silent awaiting the next tragedy as schools, media, and governments, must be held accountable for preaching and condoning hate cultures.
In Peace,
Max Morgan
Chairman & Founder
People Authorized"
"DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
STATEMENT OF MARIA MAALOUF, PEACE AMBASSADOR-LEBANON
As a Peace Ambassador of People Authorized from Lebanese origin, and on behalf of its founder, ambassadors, donors, members, supporters, volunteers, and affiliates, condemns, in the strongest language possible, the cowardly attack on May 10, 2023, that claimed the innocent lives of Jewish Pilgrims and members of the Tunisian Naval Guard, by one of their own, in cold blood.
As a Christian Lebanese, I know and have witnessed firsthand the heartbreaking outcomes of terror in my homeland for decades. I know that hate yields more hate wrapped in blood and lives destroyed.
I was the target of hate for years and more so recently this week for simply promoting peace and demanding the liberation of my country from all agents of terror.
The world should take the appropriate actions to target terror and hate of all forms where it originates.
In Peace,
Maria Maalouf
Peace Ambassador - Lebanon
People Authorized
Maria Maalouf is a Lebanese Christian-Maronite journalist, broadcaster, publisher, and writer known for her controversial stances against Hezbollah and the Syrian regime. In March 2017, Maalouf garnered attention after publicly calling on Israel to murder Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah on her Twitter account. She was subsequently charged and brought in for questioning under sedition charges, in return, she sued Nasrallah on murder and rape charges.
Maalouf lives in political exile in the United States. She was interviewed by the Israeli television channel Kan in 2021, being the first Lebanese to be hosted on air by an Israeli TV station. Maalouf was born in 1974 in Zahle, Lebanon, in the well-known Maalouf Family. After finishing her secondary studies at the Congregation of the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family, she joined the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lebanese University. Maalouf holds an MA in political sociology from the University of Lyon. Maalouf created and presented the political program Bila Rakib on the Lebanese news channel New TV, as well as With Maria Maalouf on NBN. In addition, she presented an Arab political program on the Egyptian El Mehwar TV, and now hosts the Capital News from Washington DC.
She was the last journalist to have met President Yasser Arafat before his death and the first Lebanese journalist to have met with President Obama after his election.
Maalouf has interviewed a number of Arab and international personalities, such as the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegović, former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, American thinker Francis Fukuyama, and United States National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski. Moreover, she recently hosted President Amin Gemayel and former Lebanese Minister of Justice Ibrahim Najjar on her program Lel-Rouwad Faqat. The program also hosted many political and economic figures from the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Governor of the state of Maryland, the Mayor of Baltimore, the Vice President of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Dr. Tariq al-Hashimi, and former Prime Minister of Iraq, Dr. Ayad Allawi."
"DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
STATEMENT OF DR. CHAIMA AMARI, PEACE AMBASSADOR-TUNISIA
As a Peace Ambassador of People Authorized from Tunisian origin, and on behalf of its founder, ambassadors, donors, members, supporters, volunteers, and affiliates, I condemn, in the strongest language possible, the brutal attack that took place near Al Ghriba Synagogue during an annual Jewish pilgrimage on the island of Djerba in Tunisia, where five innocent people have been murdered in cold blood. The victims included two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian National Guard agents. Those injured include six National Guard agents and four civilians.
Djerba, the picturesque island of the southern coast of Tunisia, is home to the North African country's main Jewish community, where Jews, Muslims, and Christians live in harmony. Tunisian Jews consider the Ghriba synagogue the most sacred place of worship in Africa. According to tradition, it’s the first synagogue on the site, built with a stone or gate brought from King Solomon's Temple in Jerusalem.
Although the International Community has yet to adopt a comprehensive definition of terrorism, for its existing declarations and resolutions; People Authorized can only refer to this as ‘terrorism by definition.’
As a Peace Ambassador, my mission today is to tell the world that we are all brothers and sisters in humanity and that we must unite and work together to achieve peace, tolerance, and justice, and build a better future for all.
In Peace,
Dr. Chaima Amari
Peace Ambassador- Tunisia
People Authorized
Over the past ten years, Dr. Amari has held numerous positions in governments, as well as in the Private Sector and different NGOs. She served as an Advisor to the Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in New York, as a Senior Editor for the MENA Region with the UN’s most prestigious Magazine; Society and Diplomatic Review.
Dr. Amari is a strong women’s rights advocate and a certified Human Rights consultant at the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights She worked at the International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Devolvement at the UN and was appointed as a Peace Ambassador for People Authorized for Peace.
Dr. Amari organized many UN Side Events raising awareness of Women Empowerment, Interfaith Dialogue, Youth Leadership, Human Rights Education, Human Trafficking, Info poverty, and Protecting Cultural Heritage in Conflict Zones; with different Ambassadors, UN officials, and Heads of State including the 42nd President to the United States President Bill Clinton.
Dr. Amari was born in Sousse, Tunisia, and holds a European Degree in Pharmacy from Romania as well as a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Tunisia.
She holds different certificates from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR); in Negotiations Skills and Communication, General Assembly Documentation, International Disaster Response, and Guidelines for UN Resolutions.
In addition, Dr. Amari Speaks 6 languages, including Arabic, French, English, Romanian, German, and Spanish."
"DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
STATEMENT OF RABBI LEVY ABDURAKHMANOV, PEACE AMBASSADOR- NEW YORK
It is with great sadness that the world is experiencing yet another terrorist attack claiming innocent lives of different faiths while we have been working around the clock to promote peace and tolerance. At People Authorized, we condemn, in the strongest language possible, the cowardly attack on May 10, 2023, that claimed the innocent lives of Jewish Pilgrims and members of the Tunisian Naval Guard, by one of their own, in cold blood.
As a Jewish Rabbi, I have been working in harmony with our honorable Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters around the country and the world who are never afraid to speak up against all forms of hate, including, without limitation, antisemitism. This evil attack is not only an attack on Jews, but on humanity itself and we must address its root causes.
We urge all governments of the world and the United Nations to address, in full transparency, the societal habits and behaviors that promote, tolerate, or condone hate and violence regardless of religion, race, or color.
We continue to work and pray for a peaceful world of safety, harmony, tolerance, and prosperity.
In Peace,
Rabbi Levy Abdurakhmanov
Peace Ambassador- New York
People Authorized"
"DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
STATEMENT OF VERUZKA SCAVO, PEACE AMBASSADOR-VENEZUELA
Terrorism is the most cowardly, evil, and cruel way of oppression, intimidation, war, and power.
I am Venezuelan by birth, but as a citizen of the world, I believe in inclusion and finding beauty in every culture, ethnicity, and religious belief. I witnessed the brutal oppression the Venezuelan communist regimen imposed on its people, killing, and torturing young Venezuelan students and innocent people who were exercising their rights to protest peacefully on the streets.
Terrorism happens worldwide every day and should not exist in our society. Being a respectful global citizen should be one of the central core values.
As a Peace Ambassador of People Authorized, and on behalf of its founder, ambassadors, donors, members, supporters, volunteers, and affiliates, I strongly condemn the fatal attack on the Tunisia Synagogue on May 10, 2023, which took the lives of innocent people, and I stand with and feel the pain of their relatives and loved ones.
It must be a globally guaranteed right for everyone to feel safe and worship in peace.
We must understand that being at peace is the highest form of happiness, and terrorism or discrimination should have no place in our societies or in anyone’s heart.
“What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.”
― David Levithan, Love Is the Higher Law
In Peace,
Veruzka Scavo
Peace Ambassador - Venezuela
People Authorized"
"DJERBA SYNAGOGUE TERRORIST ATTACK
STATEMENT OF MICHELLE CHASE BENDLIN, PEACE AMBASSADOR-PARAGUAY
As a Peace Ambassador representing People Authorized from Paraguay, I hereby condemn and strongly denounce the heinous attack that unfolded at the Al Ghriba Synagogue during the annual Jewish pilgrimage on the island of Djerba in Tunisia. I extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families who have suffered immeasurable loss and pain.
Such acts of violence and hatred have no place in our world, and they must be unequivocally condemned. The attack on the peaceful worshippers at the Al Ghriba Synagogue not only targeted innocent lives but also aimed to undermine the fundamental principles of peace, harmony, and religious freedom.
I stand in solidarity with the international community in recognizing the significance of promoting religious tolerance, understanding, and respect for all faiths. We must collectively strive to create an environment where people can practice their religious beliefs without fear or persecution.
Furthermore, I call upon the authorities in Tunisia and the global community to undertake a thorough investigation into this tragic incident and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. It is imperative that we work together to ensure the safety and security of religious sites and foster an atmosphere of peace, dialogue, and coexistence.
In my capacity as a Peace Ambassador, I pledge to continue advocating for peace, understanding, and unity among diverse communities, rejecting any form of violence or discrimination. Together, let us stand firm in the face of such atrocities and foster a world where individuals can coexist, respecting each other's beliefs and embracing the values of compassion and empathy.
In Peace,
Michelle Chase Bendlin
Peace Ambassador- Paraguay
People Authorized
Bendlin began her relationship with fashion in 2014 when she was studying Fashion Design at the Marangoni Institute in Milan. However, the more she delved into this area, the more she realized that she wanted to participate in the catwalks and be an interpreter of a message of safety and self-respect for her. For this reason, she decided to start preparing for modeling at the Elite Agency, in Milan. In her determination and desire to become an international representative of Paraguay, she began a course with Coco Rocha, one of the most renowned models in the world, who inspired her to continue her path competing to be Miss Paraguay and ultimately Miss Universe."
