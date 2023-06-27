Sweden and the United States strengthen energy research cooperation

SWEDEN, June 27 - Research and innovation promote progress in the energy sector. Minister for Education Mats Persson today signed an implementation agreement for energy research cooperation with the United States. The agreement was signed in the Reactor Hall at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, where research reactor R1 – Sweden’s first nuclear reactor – contributed to research between 1954 and 1970.

“For the Swedish Government, it’s very important to tackle the societal challenges we face using innovative and effective solutions. In the energy area, we need to collaborate with the best partners to identify and develop ways of addressing the growing need for clean and green energy production. This is why I’m very pleased that Sweden is now strengthening its energy research cooperation with the United States,” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

“Collaboration is key to advancing the frontiers of science. The Department of Energy’s Office of Science looks forward to working more closely with our Swedish colleagues to leverage our respective expertise and resources,” says Dr Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the Office of Science for the US Department of Energy.

The purpose of the implementation agreement is to establish a framework for the promotion of scientific and technological cooperation between the parties in the field of energy and other related fields. These may include advanced scientific computing research, basic energy sciences, biological and environmental research, fusion energy sciences, high energy physics and nuclear physics.

The agreement will facilitate research exchanges, loan of and access to equipment and facilities, information exchange, and joint seminars and projects. The research may be conducted at the MAX IV Laboratory and the European Spallation Source (ESS) research facilities in Sweden, and at US laboratories and world-leading energy research infrastructures.

“We are delighted that this agreement is now in place. The agreement covers areas that are crucial for addressing the major challenges of today and the future, and strong international research collaboration is important. We look forward to our collaboration and the opportunities it will offer Swedish research,” says Katarina Bjelke, Director General of the Swedish Research Council.