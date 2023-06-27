Sky Glass becomes world’s first fully-integrated immersive TV platform with Sky Live, powered by AR pioneers DeepAR
Next-generation media experiences now possible at scale through Sky’s Entertainment OS, as Sky Live brings AR-powered immersive content to Sky Glass smart TVs.
Once a premium feature, AR is now affordable for anyone to use across the web, on any device. It’s inevitable that AR would find its way to TV and Sky has the clout to deliver at scale.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented reality (AR) platform DeepAR has announced that it is the partner behind the AR technology in Sky Live, Sky Glass’ new 4k interactive camera, which launched last week.
— George Berkowski, founder, DeepAR
Exclusive to Sky Glass, a high-spec smart TV and next-generation connected-TV platform integrated into one device, the new interactive Sky Live camera creates new ways to share TV with family and friends, work out, play and video call – all via the TV.
Hot on the heels of the launch of Sky Stream, Sky Live is the latest innovation on Entertainment OS, Sky’s TV operating system. The launch of Sky Live enables the integration of AR technology - bringing shared AR experiences to the living-room TV.
George Berkowski, founder of DeepAR, said:
“Hundreds of millions of people already experience AR on mobile phones everyday for fun and functionality. Through virtual try-on, face and body filters, immersive advertising, and gesture-based applications, games and experiences, DeepAR has already taken AR from the app ecosystem to the web. And now, for the first time, on TV with Sky Glass.
“AR offers huge opportunities for creative innovation in TV and entertainment, ecommerce and advertising - it can become the connective tissue that links immersive virtual experiences and traditional TV, as well as become a new creative platform in its own right.
“What was once a premium feature, is now a powerful enabling technology that’s scalable and affordable for anyone to use across the web, on any device.
“So it’s totally inevitable that AR would find its way to the living room, as people expect it. As Sky has the clout to deliver at scale, AR can become part and parcel of the family TV experience.”
“The arrival of AR could be the most significant development the TV industry has seen since streaming - as it adds interactivity to what has always been a lean-back experience. Sky Live enhances TV in a way we’ve never seen before.”
AR technology: now on the TV
With the scope to bring characters and experiences to in an immersive way, AR allows content companies to create interactive TV experiences for characters, media and programme brands, and advertisers.
DeepAR’s enterprise-grade technology and creator tools provide scalable infrastructure that will allow creators to leverage 3D assets for use on Sky Glass quickly and affordably.
DeepAR has delivered a range of new technical AR features for Sky Live.
* Room Scale Body Tracking: DeepAR has succeeded in delivering an AR experience at room-scale. Video calls with multiple people in Monopoly and Zoom become smooth & organic, tracking and keeping people in frame whilst moving around the room.
* Virtual Environments: Puts your full body into a virtual world, such as family favourites PAW Patrol through the PAWsome Fitness Dance Along app where the whole family is part of the experience - for gesture-based immersive games and branded virtual backgrounds for a shared video call.
Filters will be integrated into Sky Glass’ new Video Booth feature from launch, with Paw Patrol, Trolls and The Matrix.
Sky Live, and the AR experiences it enables, have been developed to work seamlessly with Entertainment OS, Sky’s smart TV operating system.
“With Sky also confirming plans to launch a developer platform for Sky Live, and continually evolve Entertainment OS to support new features, apps and creative work, this is clearly just the beginning.” adds Berkowski.
Editors' Notes
** About DeepAR **
DeepAR uses deep learning and AI to democratise AR technology: empowering brands, ecommerce companies and advertising agencies to create powerful face and body-centric AR experiences at scale.
Its SDK adds AR functionality to apps and websites with just a few lines of code, while the DeepAR Creator Studio and adaptable templates make it easy to reuse 3D assets created for Snap and Meta on multiple platforms, for multiple products, with multiple creative executions.
DeepAR’s core markets are e-commerce and advertising and live streaming.
AR ads are highly effective as they add interactivity and personalisation, which increases engagement, brand recall, conversion rate - and decreases product return rates. Now, advertisers can now deploy AR creative beyond Snap & Meta. DeepAR’s Creator Studio can leverage creative assets developed for Snap campaigns into HTML5 programmatic campaigns, while its partnership with ad tech firms Teads, Mobkoi, Hearst and ResponsiveAds (just a few of multiple partners) offers distribution at scale across the web to a potential audience of 1.9bn people via a network of over 20,000 publishers.
Ecommerce firms also use DeepAR to deploy virtual try-on across vast product ranges and multiple platforms quickly and cost-effectively. AR ‘try-on’ has become mainstream in e-commerce, reducing returns and boosting purchasing - Shopify reports that AR use increases sales by up to 94%.
Headquartered in the UK, with a technology team across the EU, DeepAR has thousands of customers, ranging from startups to public companies. Household brands such as Ray-ban, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido and Coke have used the technology with a community of 35,000-plus creators currently using the platform. Through digital ads and retail try-ons, more than 100 million people worldwide experience DeepAR creative every month.
http://www.deepar.ai
** About Sky **
Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies and is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. At Sky we Believe in Better. It’s in our DNA.
We’re famous for innovation. We offer streaming services NOW and WOW; the world’s smartest TV, Sky Glass; and the best aggregation platform, Sky Q. We provide connectivity you can count on in mobile, and fast, secure, reliable residential and business broadband.
We’re Europe’s premium content producer. We create award-winning original content, produce the biggest live sporting events, and we provide free access to news and the arts.
We believe that we can have a positive impact on society, by supporting and creating tens of thousands of jobs, addressing digital inequality, being a diverse and inclusive employer, and becoming net zero carbon by 2030.
https://www.sky.com/glass
