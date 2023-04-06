Cash Management Platform PayComplete Announces New Leadership Team

Simon James and Wilbert Bieleman promoted to co-presidents as Jurgen Leijdekker steps down as CEO
MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash management platform PayComplete has today announced a restructure of its leadership team with Simon James and Wilbert Bieleman both promoted to the roles of global co-presidents, replacing Jurgen Leijdekker, who has decided to step down from his role as CEO. Jurgen remains on the board as a non-exec to support the new leadership structure.
Just over three years ago PayComplete consolidated its separate cash-management businesses into a single operation, independent of gaming business SUZOHAPP, and launched an IOT platform ‘Connect’ to provide businesses real-time financial data with the aim of becoming the world’s leading cash-management platform.
Wilbert Bieleman has been promoted from his role as Chief Product Officer into a global leadership role to lead product development and engineering, while Simon James has been promoted from his role as global CCO & CMO to lead all aspects of operations; partnerships, marketing, sales, customer service, operations, people and finance.
“The Connect platform makes us unique” said Bielman “Integrated into many of the world’s leading cash-in-transit businesses, PayComplete remains the only company in the sector able to offer customers provisional credit on cash takings, and we are well positioned to capitalise on our strong position in the market.”
“Our platform’s advanced analytics and machine learning also allow our customers to reduce how much working cash they have in the business, creating obvious efficiencies” added James. “Cash usage has declined in recent years but remains the preferred payment method for many people, and business sectors, and critical for those without access to digital payments.”
PayComplete has made impressive progress towards its goal of becoming the world’s leading cash-management platform, growing by 12% during the pandemic. Having expanded into new global territories, PayComplete now intends to build on its position as market leader in the banking and transport sectors by growing a retail customer base after the launch of its new SPS range in February 2023.
With cash continuing to carry considerable handling costs for businesses across the globe, as a leader in digitising cash and connecting cash with other methods of payment, PayComplete is a growing business in a growth category.
