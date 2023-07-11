Argyle welcomes Ravin Buzzel as General Manager
Ultimately, I’m just really excited to work with Chef Blackford again and introduce the people of Ponte Vedra and Jax Beach to what they didn’t know they could have here!”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Ravin Buzzell, the esteemed General Manager joining Chef Jonathan Blackford's culinary haven, Argyle, at The Yards. Ravin's reputation in the hospitality industry precedes him, with his expertise in curating exceptional Beverage Programs and his ability to make guests feel valued while continuously enhancing their experience. Renowned as an award-winning mixologist and beverage consultant, Ravin's dedication to the overall dining journey made him Chef Blackford's first choice.
— Ravin Buzzel
When asked about his partnership with Ravin, Chef Blackford expressed his enthusiasm, praising his ability to envision the bigger picture and consistently elevate the experience. Together, these two visionaries will orchestrate culinary magic, blending the boundaries between food and drink to create an unforgettable symphony for the senses.
Ravin, thrilled by the opportunity to work with Chef Blackford again, eagerly accepted the role. Reflecting on their previous collaboration, he attributed his success as Bartender of the Year and recipient of the "People's Choice Best Bartender in Orange County" awards to their partnership. Inspired by Chef Blackford's commitment to excellence, Ravin is excited to marry culinary techniques with innovative cocktails, continuously refining his craft.
“Ultimately, I’m just really excited to work with Chef Blackford again and introduce the people of Ponte Vedra and Jax Beach to what they didn’t know they could have here!”
Their shared passion, vision, and drive have always pushed Ravin and Jon to bring out the best in each other. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to guest satisfaction, they will ensure that every aspect of the dining experience at Argyle reflects the love and care put into it.
The support from the Jacksonville community and The Yards has been overwhelming, reinforcing their dedication to quality and freshness. In a remarkable show of solidarity, The Yards even established a fresh herb garden on-site, providing the finest ingredients for their cocktails and dishes—a fresh adventure to inspire!
Chef Blackford and Ravin eagerly anticipate opening the doors to Argyle, inviting you to embark on a culinary adventure that transcends boundaries and leaves an indelible impression on your palate.
For more information, please reach out to:
Kelly Stone
Fire and Vine RG
kelly@fireandvinerg.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram