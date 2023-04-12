Fire and Vine RG announce their first concept in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Argyle Restaurant

Argyle Restaurant set to open this summer in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
We are excited for our Pickleball, Golf, and Tennis members as well as the community to have a new place that fits the cutting-edge vibe of The Yards.”
— GM of the Yards, Mike Miles
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire and Vine Restaurant Group announce their first concept in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Argyle Restaurant. Argyle will be located inside Sawgrass at The Yards Golf Course. It will be a casual CA coastal style restaurant focusing on seasonal FL ingredients.
At the helm will be Chef Jonathan Blackford. Chef is originally from Pittsburgh, and a CIA trained chef who has worked all over the country. Most recently in CA, he was the executive chef/investor at A Restaurant, CDM, and Owner of Fork & Knife. Chef Jon and his wife Kristi moved from Southern CA to Jacksonville Beach, FL. Their dream is to elevate the dining experience through ingredient driven food and drinks, with a cool vibe to chicly let your hair down, here in N. FL.
“Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra Beach have the makings of a great food scene and we know we can be a positive part of that growth here…” Chef Jon goes on “Plus working with The Yards for our first project is exciting and we will be bringing that CA coastal feel to North Florida.”
Mike Miles, General Manager of The Yards says “We are excited for our Pickleball, Golf, and Tennis members as well as the community to have a new place that fits the cutting edge vibe of the Yards. Chef Jon will be bringing a culinary experience that hasn’t yet been seen in Ponte Vedra Beach.”
Guests will enjoy a meticulously curated wine/cocktail list to enhance the dining experience while the visual opulence and décor creates the swanky CA vibe we strive to deliver.
The name “Argyle” is our tribute to the roots and traditions of golf, this iconic pattern has transcended time. It was originally worn as a statement of independence by rebellious Scotsman that refused to adhere to common rules provoking change. We are setting out to break the rules of fine dining, as we will deliver elevated food in a swanky and welcoming atmosphere. In the current era, the Argyle pattern provides a way to integrate classic style into a modern setting without ever appearing too flashy or tacky. Argyle mirrors our philosophy on the traditions of food and hospitality. We will use classical pairings of flavors matched with modern techniques to deliver a new take on our favorite dishes.
Open for both lunch and dinner, Argyle is setting out to take your love for dining to another level with ingredient forward menus, changing seasonally. Argyle will be your go to dining option that can be visited weekly, and you won’t tire of Chef Jon’s menu. We will strive to create new memories for you and your family while you become part of ours.
Projected to open in Mid to Late June for outside dining, while we complete the inside beautification. Follow our progress on Instagram @ArgylePVB.
For more information, please contact Kelly Stone, Chief Marketing Officer, Fire and Vine Restaurant Group – kelly@fireandvinerg.com
