HiPhi Named as Prestigious Interbrand ‘Breakthrough Brand’ 2023

HiPhi X and Z in Munich HiPhi Z in Munich HiPhi X in Munich

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HiPhi, the pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer, has been named as one of the prestigious Interbrand ‘Breakthrough Brands 2023’. This coveted recognition celebrates companies demonstrating outstanding innovation, disruptive strategies, and rapid growth. Founded only in 2019, HiPhi has quickly become the best-selling premium EV brand in China, with ambitious global expansion plans already underway.

Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, has long been recognized as an authority in evaluating and assessing brands' impact and influence. The Breakthrough Brands award is a testament to HiPhi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry and transforming the future of mobility. HiPhi is the smart car division of Human Horizons, a company founded by David Ding to transform the future of human mobility with a 3 Smart strategy: smart car, smart roads and smart cities.

Human Horizons and HiPhi Founder David Ding, said: “At HiPhi, we recognize the need to disrupt the automotive industry to transform the mobility arena all over the world. Interbrand’s Breakthrough Brands ranking has always represented the brands that are making an impact by doing something different; turning the established order on its head or quickly advancing a slow-moving industry. As a brand only five years old, we have already established HiPhi as the best-selling premium EV brand in the largest automotive market on Earth. And now we will bring our revolutionary products to the world.”

The HiPhi range consists of HiPhi X Super SUV and HiPhi Z Digital GT – the brand’s twin flagship models. The HiPhi X is an all-electric luxury super SUV which features a number of world and industry firsts, blending cutting-edge technology with luxury and advanced design, including no-touch automatic wing-opening doors. Its powertrain combines 220kW dual motors at the front and rear, allowing for 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.9 seconds, while a 97kWh battery pack provides a potential range of 460km under Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) conditions.

The HiPhi Z is a groundbreaking all-electric luxury GT which first begun production in China during 2022. It delivers a maximum output of 494kW via dual electric motors, to provide acceleration from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.8 seconds. The 120kWh battery offers a potential 555km range under WLTP conditions. The model showcases a host of innovations, including the world-first HiPhi Bot, a robotic, multi-axis arm infotainment system with four degrees of freedom and eight-direction high-speed motion that can rotate between portrait and landscape modes.

The HiPhi Y was revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023, joining as the third member of the HiPhi family, bringing the same blend of striking design, luxury and advanced technology. Orders for HiPhi Y will be available by the end of 2023.

HiPhi’s global expansion plans are unfolding rapidly, with the HiPhi X and the HiPhi Z now available to order in Germany and Norway, with the first vehicles already registered for road use, following inspection by TÜV SÜD. Customers will soon be able to experience the dual flagship models at Europe's first HiPhi Hub showroom, located at Munich Airport. Product information is available at the new global HiPhi website (hiphi.com). Further European markets will be announced later in the year.

Prices for HiPhi X start at 109,000 EUR, with HiPhi Z from 105,000 EUR. The first customers will receive their cars within the third quarter of 2023.