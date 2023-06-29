Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft De-Icing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft de-icing market forecast, the aircraft de-icing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 5.2 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 1.49 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global aircraft de-icing industry is due to increasing demand for air travel. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft de-icing market share. Major aircraft de-icing companies include B/E Aerospace Inc., BASF SE, General Atomic Technologies, Global Ground Support LLC, JBT Corporation, SDI Aviation.
Aircraft De-Icing Market Segments
● By Equipment: De-Icing Trucks, Sweepers, Other Equipment
● By Fluid Type: Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV
● By End User: Commercial, Military, Other Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of entirely removing frost, snow, ice, or slush from the surface of an aircraft. It is used to clean the build-up of ice on aircrafts that can interfere with the aerodynamic properties of the plain and can be very dangerous during take-off and landing.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Aircraft De-Icing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aircraft De-Icing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
