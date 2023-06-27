MCCOY CONTRACTORS SUPPORTS PRISON LEAVER EMPLOYMENT INITIATIVE
McCoy Contractors has taken part in the ‘Unlocking Construction’ recruitment initiative by showcasing career opportunities to prison leavers.UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- McCoy Contractors has taken part in the ‘Unlocking Construction’ recruitment initiative by showcasing training requirements and career opportunities within the groundworks sector to prison leavers.
Leading groundwork and civil engineering contractor McCoy Contractors took part in events at HMP Sudbury, HMP Ranby and HMP Dovegate, three of over 80 ‘Unlocking Construction’ events taking place at over 60 prisons across England and Wales. McCoy Contractors joined its client Wates at the events across the Midlands in order to showcase both full-time career opportunities and also ROTL placements which they offer to ex-offenders. The events provide an insight into the training available and provide inspiration for those ex-offenders who want to take up a career in construction.
Developed by the New Futures Network (part of HM Prisons and Probation Service), ‘Unlocking Construction’ was launched as part of its ‘Unlocking Potential’ campaign, and offers a lifeline of support for prison leavers, providing them with the skills, training and work experience they need to secure employment upon release.
Chris Haughey, Founder and Managing Director, McCoy Contractors said: “We are delighted to have taken part in this initiative which will allow us to increase employment opportunities for prison leavers across the Midlands. The initiative provides a forum to discuss with the candidates the correct route into the industry, training requirements and how we can support them through that process.”
A recent poll commissioned by the Ministry of Justice found that 90 percent of businesses that employ ex-offenders said they are reliable, good at their job, punctual and trustworthy.1
‘Giving ex-offenders a second chance and restarting their working lives can make a huge difference to people’s lives. It also offers a welcomed boost to our sector which is facing a continuing skills and labour shortage,” added Chris Haughey.
McCoy Contractors was founded by Chris Haughey in 2016 and has grown to become one of the leading Groundwork and Civil Engineering contractors in the Midlands. The company consistently sets the highest standards in the groundworks industry and ensures every project is completed efficiently, safely and within the required timescale.
If you are interested in learning more about employment opportunities or apprenticeships at McCoy Contractors contact amy.fullaway@mccoycontractors.co.uk
1Figures are from Kantar Public commissioned by the Ministry of Justice.
